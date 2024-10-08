The Wanderlust Ghana team have arrived in the United Arab Emirates, and they have been meeting people

One person they met is a Cameroonian working at a hotel in UAE who expressed surprise at their journey

Netizens who watched the video praised the team for their trip and wished them well on the road ahead

The Wanderlust Ghana team, driving for 30,000km around the world, met and engaged a Cameroonian at a hotel in the United Arab Emirates.

According to Richard Anim, one of the team members on the trip, the gentleman works as a bellboy in a hotel in Abu Dhabi.

In a Facebook video, the Cameroonian could not believe the Ghanaians were driving around the world.

Another team member, Ebenezer Kojo Saka Addo-Mensah, shared parts of their driving itinerary with the bellboy.

“We are shipping the cars to Kenya then we will drive to South Africa and climb from South Africa all the way to Cameroon. Then we will cross to Nigeria all the way back to Accra.”

He added that it will take seven days on the sea to reach Kenya from UAE when the cars are shipped.

The Cameroonian gentleman was surprised and indicated that he did not know some roads and systems could allow one to drive around the world.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Wanderlust video

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared on social media by Richard Anim.

Farmer Lex asked:

“Are you guys in Berlin?”

Ama Kwapong said:

“Tell him you started with Kilimanjaro”

Elsie Dickson wrote:

“You guys are inspiring the next generation of dreamers!!!”

Kojo Pumpuni Asante said:

“Nana, Abu Dhabi Mayor will take care of you”

Immortalis Kennedy wrote:

“It’s an unbelievable story”

Ekow Thompson said:

“Travel the world by road bucket list - tick!!”

Barbara Sam wrote:

“I don't know who is more calm, the one explaining or the one listening 🤣”

Ben Yeboah said:

“More than round the world in 80 days. Great job!”

Nana Abena Yeboaa wrote:

“What happened to ur voice? 🏃🏽‍♀️🏃🏽‍♀️”

Grace Amponsah-Asante said:

“Awwww true … most of us never knew there was a road 😆”

Wanderlust Ghana team arrive in Iraq

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that five of the six Ghanaians on the 30,000km trio went through Iraq before reaching the UAE.

In the videos they shared, the Wanderlust team showed a different side of Iraq than the war-torn nation that is often portrayed.

Source: YEN.com.gh