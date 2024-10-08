The Ghanaian men driving 30,000km around the world have updated their location as the United Arab Emirates

The six men have been reduced to five after one of them lost his passport in a robbery at Krefeld, Germany

The men in the UAE are expected to meet other Ghanaians and have fun with them as part of their set itinerary

The audacious Wanderlust Ghana, who are embarking on a 30,000km road trip around the world, has arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Ghanaian men started their journey from Accra earlier than the announced date, departing from the capital on September 30, 2024, instead of the initial date.

In a video shared by Wanderlust Ghana, the team had arrived in Abu Dhabi and were enjoying some food.

There are now five instead of six team members because one lost his passport in Krefeld, Germany.

The group will head to Dubai, where they are scheduled to have fun with some Ghanaians who would have travelled from West Africa to be a part of history.

Netizens commend Wanderlust Ghana for trip

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on the video shared by the Wanderlust Ghana team.

Boysdocta Ethel Adjorlolo Marfo said:

“Congratulations to you all 🎈🎊🎉”

Citizen Kofi-Abakan wrote:

“Congratulations. You guys have exhibited to the youth that, in fact, there is no limitation to a decisive mind who is an achiever. Many of us have learnt lessons from you in our own corners. Stay blessed 🙌”

Charles Mate-kole said:

“Ayekooo. We thank God for traveling mercies.”

Frank Obiri Danso wrote:

“Good work done. You guys are amazing.”

Nana Akosua Serwaa Kumi said:

“To God be all the Glory. Congratulations 🎉🎊🍾🎈👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

Nana Yeboah wrote:

“Awesome job by you all. Congratulations!!!”

Kwamina da Plantationboss said:

“Massive congratulations to you all 🎊. Gratitude to the Ancestors and Almighty God for accomplishing the mission!! God Speed 🙏🏿 🙏🏿 🙏🏿”

Wanderlust Ghana team arrive in Iraq

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Ghanaians drove through Iraq on a 30,000km road trip before reaching the UAE.

The Wanderlust Ghana team showed a different side of Iraq than the war-torn nation often depicted by the media.

They shared videos of people on the streets having fun and living beautiful lives, with many urging them on.

