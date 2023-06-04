A brilliant graduate of the University of Development Studies (UDS) started his creative agency at the age of 21 while a student

In an interview, Ismail Ayuss revealed that the idea to start his business came after he completed SHS in 2016

The young man is delighted with the progress he is making and is working to ensure that his company becomes a leader in the marketing industry

A fresh graduate of the University of Development Studies (UDS), Ismail Ayuss, has become a source of motivation after he opened up on how his quest to become an entrepreneur began.

The founder of Dlight Space, which is a creative agency in Ghana, in an interview with YEN.com.gh, relived his humble beginning and revealed that he birthed the idea for his business after completing Senior High School in 2016.

Ismail Ayuss, the fresh UDS graduate who is now a business owner. Photo credit: Ismail Ayuss

"I didn't go to the university right after completing SHS because I had a strong desire to pursue a career in the digital space. I then took up courses in graphic design, branding and others, after which I entered the University in 2019."

Starting his creative agency in 2020 at the age of 21, Ismail who was then a level 200 student said that combining work with studies was not easy. However, his quest to ensure that the business succeeds meant that he had to keep going.

The Accounting and Finance degree holder also added that he was keen for his business to thrive because he wanted to put his creativity to good use and help create opportunities for other young people.

"I wanted to be in a position where I could give opportunities to other young people like myself. I wanted to put my creativity to use and so, before I even established Dlight Space, I had already taught close to 20 people how to design basic things using their phones.”

Today, the 24-year-old has 5 employees in his company and is hoping to be counted among the top 10 creative agencies in the country by 2024.

Ismail urged young graduates who have plans of setting up their own businesses or becoming entrepreneurs to be dedicated and hard-working.

"All I will say is that, you need to trust in your vision, you need to be adaptable, you need to learn and you need to create a good network," he told YEN.com.gh.

