A young boy who went missing for over a year has been found and returned to his parents

In an emotional video that went viral on TikTok, the boy's mother and other family members wept profusely upon setting their eyes on the young boy

According to missing persons on TikTok, the young boy was proclaimed missing in February 2023 and has been missing since then

A Ghanaian boy who had been missing for more than a year has been found and returned to his family. The boy, missing since February 2023, was reunited with his parents in an emotional moment captured in a TikTok video that has since gone viral.

The reunion video, posted on the TikTok account missing_persons, shows the boy's mother and family members broke down in tears as they finally saw him again. The footage went viral, and many social media users shared their reactions to the emotional reunion.

According to missing_persons, the boy had been declared missing in February of last year, and no trace of him had been found until recently. His disappearance had left the family in deep distress, with multiple efforts made to find him over the past year.

The video of the reunion set tongues wagging, with many Ghanaians relieved to see the boy in one peace.

Ghanaians react to young boy's return

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

not.aanlaa🇬🇭 said:

"Emma is thinking of what would happen to him when the camera goes off😂😂"

Money__Wyse wrote:

"Just 2023 he left home and he’s acting like he lost his memory..?"

Katuuo Maharero said:

"He doesn't look like someone who's happy being home 😂😂😂 there’s soo many questions I need to ask"

Ghanaian man deported

Another Ghanaian man found himself in trouble, but this time, he was around outside the shores of Ghana.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, he shared how he found himself in trouble in Germany. He was deported for shoplifting a pen drive.

His story became a talking point on social media, and many people rebuked him for his actions.

