A video of a young man's reaction after his girlfriend failed a loyalty test has gone viral online

The lady explained that her decision to jilt her boyfriend was because he was poor and could not afford her needs

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video comforted the man on his ordeal

A Ghanaian labourer was close to tears after he realised the lady he calls her girlfriend only used him.

Evans found out the truth after he agreed to a loyalty test, hoping to flaunt his lover and prove that his relationship was solid.

Ghanaian man cries out as girlfriend fails loyalty test. Photo credit: @StreetzAfrica/YouTube

Source: Youtube

A video which has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @oliver_20.1 showed the moment when the call was made to the lady called Dufie to disclose the name of her lover.

Without hesitation, the young lady mentioned Kwaku Boateng as her boyfriend, a move that surprised Evans, who then confronted his lover for cheating.

After Evans questioned his supposed lover and asked why she opted to mention the name Kwaku Boateng as her lover instead of him, all Dufie could say was that he was poor.

She added that her reason for jilting him was that she could not wait for someone who was not rich and could not cater for her needs.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 3000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians comfort the young man

Social media users who took to the video's comment section advised the young man to move on.

Aliwu sani @gmail.com commented:

"Am always happy when I see relationship scattered like this"

SHADRACH WILLS indicated:

"Ohiani think about yourself, avoid dating and save money for future."

user9691651033057

"Over over man down eigo reached everybody."

Bra Pages wrote:

"Be there n place ur value on money....there r men also willing to pay n use u till u become useless."

Ghanaian student cries out as lover denies him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man was embarrassed after his girlfriend publicly rejected him.

The young man only got to know the lady was cheating after partaking in a loyalty test.

The young man said the lady told him he was the only guy in her life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh