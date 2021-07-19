A lady, Nkechi Bianze, has stirred massive reactions on Facebook after she revealed no bride price was paid at her wedding

Against popular Igbo tradition, the woman and her husband stood up together to drink from the same cup instead of the former kneeling

Many people in their thousands went to her comment section to congratulate the new bride as some prayed for her

A young lady, Nkechi Bianze, on Sunday, July 18, went on Facebook to write about her wedding that took place in Delta state on Saturday, July 17.

The woman said that her husband is an indigen of Imo state. Among the many things that stunned people was when she revealed that no bride price was paid.

Nkechi Bianze got married to her boo in Delta state. Photo source: Nkechi Blanze

I never knelt

Nkechi also never knelt to offer her husband a drink according to the popular rite of the Igbo traditional wedding.

The new wife said that they took out some things from the custom and traditions of her people in such a way that the event suited them.

Taking to the platform, she shared a video and many photos she took at the event as she promised to upload more official pictures.

See her Facebook post below:

Many congratulated her

At the time of writing this report, her post has gathered more than 3,000 comments and almost 4,000 likes.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

Meg Chinelo Egbunonu said:

"Congratulations Sis!!!! Wishing you both an amazing life together."

Real Kenneth Keke said:

"Wow! Congratulations! and happy for you Dear Nkechi Bianze."

Lynn La Stupenda said:

"Aww... congrats. And I was home. Would have totally attended had I known. Chei! God bless your home."

Shola Omotosho said:

"Beautiful! I hope you find all joy and fulfillment in your union. Congratulations to you both."

