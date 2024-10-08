A video of a young man's reaction after her girlfriend cheated on him has triggered reactions online

This comes after the man partook in the loyalty test only for his girlfriend to mention the name of another as her lover

Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video comforted the man on the betrayal of his lover

A young Ghanaian man has triggered an emotional reaction from netizens after he found out that his girlfriend was cheating.

It all happened after he took a loyalty test to determine whether his girlfriend was loyal to him.

Ghanaian mason cries out as lover cheats, confronts her in trending video. Photo credit: @STREETZ TRAFFIC/YouTube

The video, which was making rounds on social media and sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the moment when the young man opened up about his investments in the girl, such as renting a place for the lady to work as a hairdresser.

The moment of truth came when a content creator presented a gift to the lady, Erica, on the condition that she mention the name of her lover and receive the gift.

Initially, the lady was reluctant but then mentioned one Joeboy as her lover.

Feeling betrayed, the young man, who looked upset, stormed the scene to confront his girlfriend about her answer.

Surprisingly, Erica showed no remorse, a move which upset the betrayed lover, who then remarked that she would not forgive the lady for her actions.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians chide the young lady

Ghanaians who reacted to the footage comforted the young man on his ordeal.

kfrimps commented

"Go and carry the container tomorrow morning if you need help call me."

Sophia's In beauty stated:

"Look at a girl Wei somebody the love and the spend on whiles we the fine girls Dey here single."

Communion reacted:

"Man no long talk masa go take ur container simple koraaa."

Ahmstel added:

"The most difficult job in this world is relationship."

Ghanaian student cries out as lover denies him

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a student of Akenten Appiah-Menka University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) expressed pain after her lover denied him publicly.

The young man found out the lady was having an affair with another man after he agreed to a loyalty test.

The young man said the lady told him he was the only guy in her life.

