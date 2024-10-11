A video of a young Ghanaian sharing his frustration over Ghana's game against Sudan has gone viral

This comes after he confessed to losing GH¢1400 on a bet simply because the Black Stars could not score goals

Many people who took to the comments section of the video expressed unhappiness over the performance of the players

A young Ghanaian man is counting his losses following Ghana's goalless drawn game against Sudan in the crucial AFCQN Qualifier.

Speaking on the sidelines after the match, the young man, who looked very angry and was screaming, disclosed that he had lost GHc1400 on a bet he placed on the game.

Ghanaian man expresses unhappiness after losing bet due to Ghana vs Sudan game.

Delving into details, he stated that he only needed two goals from the senior national team during the game in order to win the bet.

He praised Alidu Seidu for his performance while lashing out at Inaki Williams and the other team strikers for their inability to score goals.

The Black Stars will have a chance for redemption when they play Sudan for the return leg on Tuesday, October 15.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 16 comments.

Ghanaians chide the Black Stars for their poor performance

Social media users expressed disappointment in the Black Stars for the poor showing against Sudan.

mickyappiah771 indicated:

"The guy talking about over 1.5 no I know him paaa ooooo. Long ago he was my close pal buh I dont know his whereabout for about 6 yrs now".

Wisdom Bannor commented:

"If inaki x good player nka Spain have got him long time wei y3 player."

T.Man added:

"They have done it again ooo Ghana."

Kwaku Manu criticises Black Stars players

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu criticised the Black Stars following their game against Sudan.

Kwaku Manu took to his Instagram page to vent over the poor performance of the team during the game.

He confessed to supporting Sudan because of how their coach, James Kwesi Appiah, was treated while in charge of the Ghanaian national team.

Kwaku Manu said that Ghanaians had disrespected Kwesi Appiah when he was coached and that the Black Stars had failed to perform well since he was sacked.

