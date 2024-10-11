Kwaku Manu, in a video, expressed his disappointment with the Black Stars' efforts against Sudan on Thursday, October 10, 2024

The comic actor shared that he wanted the Ghanaian national team to lose because of how poorly ex-coach Kwesi Appiah was treated

Kwaku Manu praised Kwesi Appiah for managing to lead the Sudanese national team to the goalless draw against Ghana in Accra

Ghanaian comic actor Kwaku Manu has criticised the Black Stars following their game against Sudan on October 10, 2024.

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu fumes over the Ghana Black Stars' performance against Sudan on October 10, 2024. Photo source: @kwakumanubob @blackstarsofghana

Source: Instagram

The Ghanaian senior men's team hosted their Sudanese counterparts in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification game at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match ended in a goalless draw, leaving the Black Stars third in Group F with only two points after three games and many Ghanaians fuming.

Kwaku Manu fumes over Black Stars' performance

Kwaku Manu took to his Instagram page to express his disappointment with the Black Stars for their lacklustre performance against the Sudanese national team.

The comic actor shared that he had backed Sudan because of how their coach, James Kwesi Appiah was treated when he was in charge of the Ghanaian national team.

Kwaku Manu noted that Ghanaians had disrespected Kwesi Appiah when he wascoach and that the Black Stars had failed to perform well since he was sacked.

"I have never wanted the Black Stars to lose a game, but I would have been happy if Sudan had scored us because of Kwesi Appiah. We don't cherish what we have in Ghana. We haven't played any good football since we sacked Kwesi Appiah."

The Kumawood actor praised the former Black Stars coach for improving Sudan's ability to play quality football and secure a vital point away from home.

He also called on Ghanaian leaders to intervene and make the right decisions to transform the national team and return it to the top of African football.

Watch the video below:

Kwaku Manu's comments stir reactions

Kwaku Manu's comments about the Black Stars' match against Sudan triggered reactions from some Ghanaians in the comment section. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of their comments.

mustapha_fawaz_blackbeadz commented:

"Noooo Charley there is no unity in the team a lot of hate among the players."

amgcashprince commented:

"True big bro. You’ve said it all."

isaac_kwame_essel_ said:

"What can come can come 😂😂😂God is can do 💯."

dicson.ghana.3 commented:

"#kwakumanubob U forget to say... ( God is in Control ) 😂😂😂."

jamesadjapong commented:

"Akoma no koraa dier yemfa nko bio 😢😢."

Kwaku Manu laments high import duties

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Manu expressed his frustration with the high import duties being charged at the various ports in the country.

The Kumawood actor said he was informed that he would have to pay $30,000 to clear a $10,000 BMW model he wanted to buy at an auction in the US.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh