The University of Ghana said it closed the Legon Botanical Gardens due to a contractual dispute with Mulch Company

After legal proceedings, the University regained full control of the Gardens and intends to renovate the space and reopen it

Several netizens appreciated the university's stance after it shared a statement on social media to clarify matters

The University of Ghana (UG) has explained the recent closure of the Legon Botanical Gardens, stating that the decision stemmed from issues with a long-standing contractual agreement.

The University issued a statement on October 12, 2024, detailing the circumstances leading to the decision after the popular recreational facility's closure was announced on Friday, October 11, via a tweet on X.

The University of Ghana says it will close the Legon Botanical Gardens, renovate it, and reopen it to the general public. Photo credit: Legon Botanical Gardens

Source: Facebook

However, in a response to the closure announcement, UG’s management said the closure was due to Mulch Company, a partner organisation, failing to fulfill its contractual obligations.

A statement shared on X indicated that in 2009, the University entered into an agreement with Mulch Company, assigning them responsibility for the renovation and management of the Botanical Gardens.

The University of Ghana alleged that Mulch Company has “refused to fulfill its contractual obligations to the university over the years,” leading to several disputes.

“After extensive negotiations and legal proceedings, the University has been granted control of the Botanical Gardens,” the statement explained.

With the Gardens now under the University of Ghana's management, it has committed to preserving and enhancing the space for the community. They assured the public that the Gardens will undergo necessary repairs and renovations before reopening to serve as a vital green zone.

Netizens react to UGs position on Legon Gardens

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the statement shared on X. Read them below:

@tweepshubX said:

"I trust UG to manage the place , public uni’s in Gh have proven to be better managers than the government we pay taxes to"

@buzzedison wrote:

"This is good"

@19_front said:

"Don’t sell the place please 🙏. Everything is being sold, soon Ghana Uni will up for sale 😭"

@BenjaminWi73723 wrote:

"Finally! This is certainly very very good news!"

@Knightknasher said:

"That's the premier university"

@lui_yaw wrote:

"This is clean, this is what I mean"

Government to release land to Owoo family

YEN.com.gh reported that the minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, announced that the government will release about 262 acres of Achimota Forest land to the Owoo family.

At a press briefing on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, the minister said the decision to release the land was in fulfilment of an agreement between the government and the Owoo family.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh