A video of a young Ghanaian lady shedding tears has generated talking points on social media

It all happened as she listened to a motivational speech on the hardship that had befallen Ghanaians

Many people who took to the comment section of the video comforted the young lady

A young Ghanaian lady, Charity, was reduced to tears after listening to a motivational speaker on the state of Ghana.

The video, which has since gone viral, showed the touching moment where the lady was listening to a UK-based TikToker who was lamenting about the hardship Ghanaian youth endure in the country.

He lamented that chances of prospering in Ghana were slim because the system was not designed to help the youth succeed.

As the man spoke, tears rolled down her cheeks as the motivational speaker's message deeply resonated with her.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghaanaisn comfort the young lady

Social media users who took to the comment section shared the young lady's pain.

Kobby reacted:

"Don't give up"

B. Raph indicated:

"Sister, you are not alone, I live from hand to mouth and I can’t even save because the money is small."

manager added:

"Lady sorry crying it has be well.There are people out there suffering than those in Ghana. Stop the needless pressure."

michael xtacy indicated:

"Who said you cannot make ir in Ghana? I have been to so many countries and don't come telling me travel and see...you can make blog in Ghana."

AGUNECHEMBA added:

"What about those who have died at the age of 25 to 30 even when they had business , life is far from what he is talking about."

Lady laments about her life

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young Ghanaian lady has expressed frustration over how her life has turned out.

Taking to TikTok, the lady posted a video stating that she was not progressing as she had hoped.

Talking about her situation, she revealed that all her friends have either travelled abroad or are now pursuing further studies, something she can not boast of.

She added that her frustration heightened because she had no alternative plan to remedy her miserable situation.

Source: YEN.com.gh