A video of a Ghanaian lady sharing their experiences after relocating to the UK to work is trending

This happened after the lady expressed delight that she passed her IELTS after the third time of trying

Many people who commented on the video congratulated the young lady, with some expressing a desire to relocate abroad

A young midwife has left her colleagues in Ghana feeling inspired after a video of her celebrating her relocation to the UK went viral

In a video on TikTok sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady, who was full of smiles, was quizzed by a friend about the processes leading to her relocating as a midwife in Ghana to a midwife in the UK.

Ghanaian lady delights as she relocates to the UK to work as a midwife. Photo credit: @ewuraadwoa.dycta/TikTok

Source: Twitter

Looking visibly excited, the young lady announced that her job was fully sponsored, as she did not have to secure the services of a middleman.

She added that she wrote the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) three times before she finally succeeded in her quest to travel to the UK.

She concluded by disclosing the medical facility where she works and expressed joy over her decision to relocate to the UK to practice as a midwife.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 2000 likes and 90 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the midwife

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video congratulated the lady on their relocation to the UK. Others also expressed a desire to work in the UK.

abigailkoranteng20 sated:

"I gave up on my Uk dream but dis video has helped."

Ericalyn Goldson reacted:

"Please can I apply as a new qualified midwife?"

Nick stated:

"Seeing this makes me happy. Empowered women . Go higher."

Nurse delights as he relocates abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian nurse, Hamza Salifu, could not hide her joy after she successfully relocated to the US.

In a video on TikTok, Hamza indicated that travelling abroad had always been his dream and was delighted when he got the opportunity.

He expressed delight in being in the US and was ready to help improve healthcare delivery in that country.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh