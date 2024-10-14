A video of a young lady expressing delight with her work as a taxi driver has gone viral on social media

This comes after she opened up, saying she initially bought the car to resell it but changed her mind

Many people who took to the comment section of the post have celebrated the young lady

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Ghanaian lady has earned the admiration of many people after she took to social media to announce that she was now a taxi driver.

In a video on TikTok, the young lady confessed that she purchased the car simply because she found the price cheap.

A young Ghanaian lady opens up on her work as a taxi driver in trending video. Photo credit:@mephyer_amanq/TikTok

Source: TikTok

She added that her initial decision to resell the car changed after she started driving it as a taxi and realised its fuel consumption was low.

Looking visibly happy, she added that another decision that convinced her to drive the taxi was the positive feedback she received from people when they saw her work.

At the time time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 16,000 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians commend the taxi driver

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video showered praises on the young lady regarding her decision to become a taxi driver

Rabbyahtu Qlarqq Oopps stated:

"I used a ford fiesta 2017 saloon for taxi . Looks neat . Was thinking of selling it but I’m changing my mind."

Scene commented:

"If martiz starts to worry u err my Sister u will sell if for less. Hmmmm the timing belt err. It worries papa. U can buy kia morning its also low consumption and stronger than martiz."

vondee000 reacted:

"I can never doubt you, because my Kia Morning consumption too is very very low.. I live at Comm 22, I drive to Accra and back with only 50gh fuel... My friends laugh at me but charley I don't care."

Adwoa Bema:

"Don’t sell it o. I sold mine and it’s been regrets upon regrets."

Taxi driver cries as lover fails loyalty test

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian taxi driver was heartbroken after a girlfriend failed a loyalty test.

A video on TikTok showed the young man upset after his girlfriend mentioned another man as her lover during a telephone conversation.

The young man's attempts to get the lady to acknowledge him as her lover failed, as she insisted they were not in a relationship.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh