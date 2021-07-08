Becky Osarume Osagie has earned the admiration of Nigerians on social media over her resilience and determination to make it against all odds

The 25-year-old Italy returnee earns her living in Edo state as a vulcanizer and is not shy about the hustle

Becky had quit her sojourn in Italy and returned to Nigeria in 2017 as she didn't want to be a prostitute

A young lady who returned to Nigerian from Europe now works in Edo state as a vulcanizer.

The lady identified as Becky Osarume Osagie who had got to Italy from Libya in 2015 returned to Nigeria in 2017.

Becky returned to the country in the year 2017 and engaged in the vulcanizing business after seeing it in a movie Photo Credit: BBC News Pidgin

Becky told BBC News Pidgin that an agent had helped her with the trip that cost him N400,000. She was consequently made to agree that upon arriving in Italy, she would work to pay back to the agent £35,000 (N17 million).

Why she quit her stay in Italy

Becky stated that she endured the Libya road challenges and stayed in prison for two weeks with the hope of a better life in Italy but took it upon herself to return to Nigeria as the only work presented to her there was prostitution.

The young lady was said to have reported herself to police authorities in the Southern European country which fast-tracked her return to Nigeria.

How she became a vulcanizer

Upon arriving in Nigeria in 2017, she sought an occupation to make ends meet with and took interest in vulcanizing after watching a popular Nollywood actress act the role in a movie.

Becky then resolved to get the skill and take it as an occupation. Despite her boyfriend calling it quits on their relationship because of the vulcanizing job, the hardworking lady has no regrets about it.

Nigerians react to her story

Nigerians were full of praises for Becky and thought her worthy of emulation to other ladies who are in the same situation.

Chizoba Anibueze Gina reacted:

"One in a million of Edo Girls. May God bless you richly. Your light will shine on those other Edo Girls prostituting in Italy to free themselves from such slavery and emulate your positive energy."

Lawrence Ezeadi said:

"Wow! You are special beautiful and wonderful . Your testimony is encouraging to our youths.

"May the Lord bless you beyond this job , this shall be your announcement to greatness in Jesus name."

Anthonia Abrifor wrote:

"Great Edo women indeed some of us are really hard working women, proud of you sister, may God also show other girls in Prostitution a way to go out for a better work to survive and richly bless all hard working women and answers our sekret prayers in Jesus mighty name Amen, congratulations one again."

Chidinma Imoh commented:

"So proud of you!!!! There's dignity in labour, some people will watch a movie and choose the negative part but you watched a movie and choose the positive aspect. God Almighty will surely crown your efforts with success. Thank God you're not at anyone's mercy. Your story is so inspiring. Well done!!!!!"

