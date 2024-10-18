A video of a young Nigerian man lamenting about life in Ghana has gone viral on social media

The man opened up about his desire to return to his home country because of the high cost of food

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on his concerns

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young Nigerian man who relocated to Ghana to seek greener pastures is trending online.

This comes after he took to TikTok to lament the high cost of food in the country, especially in Accra.

Nigerian man cries out over high cost of living in Accra. Photo credit: @otaighootaigho/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He came to the realisation that living in Ghana was expensive after he bought a cob of corn for GH¢4.

With a look of disbelief, he screamed in astonishment as he converted the cost of the boiled corn into naira.

He then expressed his desire to return to his home country because of the high cost of living in Accra.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 4000 likes and 200 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to the man's concern

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared varied opinions on the concerns raised by the young Nigerian man

Christiana Boateng commented:

"Just four cedis u dey para, wait till you buy waakye n fish, you go dance."

Sweetness wrote:

"My place self be 5gh is 500nr we went to my aunty's husband funeral in Nigeria and I want to spend like some two week there so all my financial preparation was like 5000gh...my guy I live good ooo."

gallantwrld999 added:

"Hmmm mi bro dem no dey tell person ooh I change 20k yesterday just to buy white rice and stew wey 2 turkey dey I swear."

Akiboe Cynthia added:

"My brother don’t mind them if it then they don’t believe us is too expensive in Ghana."

Man cries out over the cost of food in Accra

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Kumasi-based man had bemoaned the high cost of food in Accra.

In a video on TikTok, the young man said that after arriving in Accra, he decided to eat some Waakye, but the vendor told him she sold from GH¢30 and above.

He said food prices are lower in Kumasi, where he hails from than in Accra, adding that he would have bought the Waakye for less.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh