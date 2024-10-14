A video of the plush birthday party held for the son of Ghanaian Bishop Salifu Amoako has surfaced online

Friends, family and loved ones of the young man who was turning 25 on Saturday, October 12, 2024, had gathered

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section, with some calling for the arrest of the Pastor and his wife

It was all smiles on Saturday, October 12, 2024, when the family and friends of Bishop Salifu Amoako gathered to celebrate his son, who was marking his silver jubilee.

Videos from the event have surfaced online and amazed people. The videos show the renowned Pastor's family and friends displaying luxury and class while marching into their East Legon residence.

Most guests were dressed in white for the lavish occasion, filled with laughter and music. Bishop Salifu Amoako was at the occasion, dressed in a white outfit with yellow stripes in front, and warmly welcomed his guests.

The joyous event, however, ended up as a tragedy as the young son of the Bishop, who, according to reports, is 16 years old, was involved in a tragic accident.

Mixed reactions greet birthday video

The video of the young man's birthday has drawn mixed reactions online, especially after his younger brother crashed their mother's Jaguar. While some netizens expressed concerns that his church's "ordinary" members were not invited (although YEN.com.gh cannot confirm this), others called for the arrest of the Bishop and his wife.

@user2911718216663

"Salifu amoako needs to be arrested."

@bra paa wrote:

"So after this, the accident."

@Rose Mimalyn wrote:

"Am not a Christian nor Traditionalist..but I strongly believe there’s a powerful Creator."

@Lady B wrote:

"The enemy just want to disgrace this man Hmmmmm On he's Sons birthday of all Day May we nor see evil or hear evil in times or celebration."

@Nero wrote:

"Re you for real?a family has lost their love ones and you are talking about enemies her?"

@Baiheja Akill wrote:

"Eeeii white party everywhere."

@Talata wrote:

"So God didn’t reveal it to him about his son."

@Nana Kofi Asante wrote:

"Dear church members... We're you invited?"

@Your fears wrote:

"May IGP himself step into this matter…this man of God sees himself above the law."

Salifu Amoako's young son crashes mum's Jaguar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported a devastating accident involving a black Acura and a white Jaguar on Saturday, October 12, 2024, at East Legon. Eyewitnesses say the incident happened near the Omama Shop.

Viral online reports indicate that the 16-year-old son of Bishop Salifu Amoako and his wife was behind the accident. CCTV footage of the incident captured the boy overspeeding and eventually losing control of the vehicle.

Many Ghanaians have been left heartbroken after reports confirmed the death of at least two in the accident. They questioned under various social media posts why the Pastor and his wife would allow their 16-year-old son to drive their vehicle.

