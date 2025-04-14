Newcastle United confirm manager Eddie Howe is recovering in hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia

With Howe sidelined, the team's assistant coaches will take charge for Newcastle's upcoming matches against

Eddie Howe guided Newcastle United to their first major trophy in 70 years after deafeating Liverpool to lift 2025 Carabao Cup

Newcastle United have confirmed that manager Eddie Howe remains in hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

The club released an official statement on Monday addressing the situation and providing reassurance to fans regarding Howe’s ongoing recovery.

A fan of Newcastle United waves a flag which features a image of Eddie Howe prior to the EPL match vs Manchester United FC at St James' Park on April 13, 2025. Image credit: Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

“Newcastle United can announce that Eddie Howe is recovering in hospital after being diagnosed with pneumonia. The club continues to extend its best wishes and support to Eddie and his family as he continues his recovery. Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones will lead the team against Crystal Palace and Aston Villa this week, with further updates to be communicated in due course.”

Jason Tindall and Graeme Jones to Step In

With Howe temporarily sidelined, his trusted coaching staff will take charge of the upcoming fixtures. Assistant manager Jason Tindall, who has worked closely with Howe for many years, will lead the team alongside first-team coach Graeme Jones.

Their immediate task will be preparing the Magpies for crucial Premier League clashes against Crystal Palace on April 16 and Aston Villa on April 19.

Both matches come at a pivotal point in Newcastle’s season as they aim to secure a European qualification spot as the Magpies currently sit 4th in the 2024/25 Premier League.

A Respected Managerial Journey

Eddie Howe has built a reputation as one of the most thoughtful and progressive managers in English football.

His managerial career began in earnest at Bournemouth, where he first took charge in 2008. Despite financial difficulties and relegation battles, Howe guided the club from League Two to the Premier League in a historic rise.

After a brief spell at Burnley between 2011 and 2012, Howe returned to Bournemouth and remained there until 2020. His tenure helped establish the club in the top flight, where they enjoyed five consecutive seasons before relegation in 2020.

In 2021, Howe took over at Newcastle United. Howe inherited a team battling relegation but swiftly turned things around, instilling a more structured and attacking style of play.

A Landmark Season and Silverware

Howe’s efforts were richly rewarded in the 2024/25 season. Under his leadership, Newcastle lifted their first major domestic trophy since 1955, winning the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies defeated Liverpool 2-1 in a dramatic final at Wembley on March 16, a result that solidified Howe's growing legacy on Tyneside.

The cup triumph was seen as a major milestone in Newcastle’s resurgence under their new ownership and marked Howe’s first major silverware as a manager.

Club and Fans Rally Around Howe

The footballing world has responded with support and well wishes for the 47-year-old manager.

Fans have flooded social media with messages of encouragement, while the club continues to emphasize that Howe’s health remains the top priority.

There is no official timeline for his return, but the club has promised to keep supporters informed.

Source: YEN.com.gh