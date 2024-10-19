Nana Dwamena Akenten II was installed as Offinsohene less than a year ago but has dismissed between 20 to 30 galamsey applications

The Offinso chief said that, just like his predecessor; he would not allow illegal mining to go on in his jurisdiction

Social media users who saw the video on the chief's comments applauded him for his stance against galamsey

The Offinsohene Nana Dwamena Akenten II said he would not permit any form of illegal mining in his area while he remains the leader of his people.

The chief spoke from his palace and said that his predecessor did not allow galamsey in the area, and his elders had also advised him not to permit it.

Nana Dwamena Akenten II argued that he had previously won the best municipal farmer position in the area and would prefer that his people continue to farm rather than destroy the lands and water bodies in Offinso.

Offinsohene receives over 20 galamsey applications

The Offinsohene, who has been chief for less than a year, said he has received between 20 to 30 galamsey applications.

However, he has denied all the galamsey applications. In a video on @Asante_nation, Nana Dwamena Akenten II said he denies the request anytime the DCE brings such applications before him.

Netizens commend Offinsohene for no galamsey rule

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @Asante_nation. Read them below:

@jimmydealive said:

“Piaw Tiawa 💯👌✌️say no to Galamsey”

@tosoville wrote:

“Well said. Who gives these Chinese visas to Ghana 🤔”

@Luv_Facts_Fig said:

“I was having a hair cut when I heard the person next to me speaking to someone on the other side of the phone of a land bought at Offinso closer to the 'Offin ano' of the activities he intend to do. The way this guy was boasting of settling those chiefs, Hmmm...”

@pokukatakyei01 wrote:

“The gala boys would have invaded the offin if a certain man was able to sit on the offinso stool..If you know you know”

@AkwasiDanso8 said:

“Do we have Manhene in the Manso and Amensie area? Including part of Adanse. Those are the Galamsey hubs in the Region…”

@asanteniberma wrote:

"The offin in Ashanti region is clean but can’t say same for the other offin in another region 🙌😂"

@YawAsante1122 said:

"At least I know my hometown offinso is safe"

@nsiah_asare wrote:

"My paramount chief. Wise one"

@desmond7officia said:

"Nana piawwwww wonkwaso!!💛🖤💚"

Ghanaians hawk polluted water

YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghanaian citizens protested against illegal mining by hawking packaged polluted water from galamsey activities.

The viral video raised awareness of how illegal mining affects water bodies in parts of the country.

Netizens who saw the video expressed their views in the post's comments section.

