In various farming areas in Ghana, some commercial crop farmers have given their land away for illegal mining

However, a young cocoa farmer in the Oti region shared a video and gave reasons why he would not do the same

Several social media users who watched the video applauded the farmer for opting against venturing into galamsey

A young Ghanaian man who grows cocoa in the Oti region has shared reasons why he would not allow illegal mining on his lands.

The cocoa farmer said he makes much money from harvesting and selling his produce to neighbouring Togo.

A young cocoa farmer discloses his earnings and explains why he won't engage in galamsey. Photo credit: @xghana

In a video on X, the man said he sold 64kg bags of cocoa for GH¢8000 in Togo instead of the GH¢3000 offered in Ghana.

He added that his farm yielded about 20 to 25 bags of cocoa beans and calculated the profit he makes.

The farmer then stated that considering his income, he would not use the land for illegal mining.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on young farmer’s cocoa video

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video shared by @xghana_ about the cocoa farmer.

@VimhypeGh said:

“Cocoa being bought 80k in Togo shouldn't be news, how many tonnes do they produce? they also have no regulatory body to guide their producer pricing. This act is a pure bad habit. Quality Control must act fast.”

@greywzzrd write:

“Nowhere did he say smuggling. If Togo buys is produce it don’t me, he smuggles. Togo buyers use the border. So what do you mean by he smuggles? He decides who to sell to. Not to the govt. How come Gh is buying at 3000! You don’t see that is corruption?”

@KojofxBouncer said:

“You see how our leaders dey dupe us for this country inside... them go get stroke saaaaaa. God is watching them. Cocoa ; Ghana----- 3,000. 😭😭😭Togo and Cote D'ivoire : 8,000”

@Blaq_Ice_ wrote:

“At least I’m happy he is bragging about this, than someone somewhere bragging about how they won’t stop galamsey which is destroying the waterbodies.”

@muftirufai said:

“All this income is not taxed. Instead of them to channel their energies here. They want cheap way to extort money from the youth. Bet tax 🚶🚶”

@AgbakeyMatthew wrote:

“I always say that it will not be out of place if the government pays 10,000 for a bag of cocoa. We have the capacity, and this would help solve galamsey issues by 60 to 70%.”

@k_obeng_pratt said:

“You see why I always say this government has done us more harm than good? Just Togo ooo they are buying 65kg of cocoa beans for 8,000gh and we are here selling it 3k Hmmm”

@Herrn_Jung wrote:

“The price difference is just not acceptable. Good to see that man cocoa farmers are still on it.”

Hundreds march in protest against galamsey

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several Ghanaian youths marched from Okponglo to the Black Star Square to protest against galamsey.

The demonstrators also demanded the release of 53 anti-galamsey protesters in an earlier protest against the scourge of illegal mining.

