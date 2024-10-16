Dancehall musician Sotnebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, stole the hearts of many people when a video of her hyping him up ahead of his presentation surfaced online

The Jejereje hitmaker had a presentation at GIMPA on Monday, October 14, 2024, and the video went viral on social media

Many people admired the bond between Stonebwoy and his wife such that they talked about her being the right supportive system for him on his educational journey

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa Satekla, displayed a couple of goals in a viral video where he was preparing for his class presentation.

Stonebwoy's wife hypes him

The dancehall musician, who had returned to GIMPA to further his education and obtain a Master's degree, was seen walking in the parking lot of his mansion preparing for his presentation.

His wife, Dr Satekla, walked up to him and laughed at him, mentioning aspects of things he had learnt during the course.

Laughing hard in the video, the wife of the Jejereje hitmaker admired his presentation outfit: a long-sleeved blue checked shirt and a pair of trousers with boots.

In the video, the renowned dentist asked her husband whether he was the one who would start the presentation or give the body or conclusion. He responded by smiling hard and telling his wife she loved talking.

"If I had the chance, i would have followed you to the classroom," Dr Satekla said.

Reactions to Stonebwoy's wife's video

Many people in the comment section talked about admiration for the bond between Stonebwoy and his wife.

The heartwarming reactions from fans are below:

@DerickJim3 said:

"My brother when searching for a life partner, please take time and get the good one."

@GhKwesi88275501 said:

"G-Wagon, Bentley, Land Cruiser.. nice machines. Bro has done well"

@yrn_jero2 said:

"Atear ohh she say make them give am Class prefect 😂😂😂😭"

@bhimnews_ said:

"She dey tease pass 😂"

@adjei_eli said:

"Buh on a real the look on Bobo’s face u can see chairman is tired Herhh eno easy at all"

Stonebwoy leads jama session with Jejereje

YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall musician Stonebwoy's latest hit, Jejereje, continued to make strides after its official release on Tuesday, September 24, 2024.

The musician breathed new life into the song when he encountered a random Jama group and performed the song with them. Their hearty moments, which went viral, excited scores of fans.

