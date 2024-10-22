A young man from Benin working as an okada rider in Ghana lost his motorbike and phone to a scammer who pretended to offer him help

The motorbike was his means of earning a living and just two weeks into the job, the scam left him stranded and without communication

A passerby met the Beninese man stranded and shared his story on social media, leading several people to condemn the cruel scammers

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A young man from Benin who travelled to Ghana in search of greener pastures has fallen victim to a scam, losing his possessions.

The man explained that he had started working as a commercial motorcycle rider, popularly known as an okada rider in Ghana.

A scammer targeted a Beninese migrant who is in Ghana to search for greener pastures. Photo credit: @sikaofficial1

Source: Twitter

The unfortunate incident happened when a dishonest person convinced him to hand over his possessions, leaving him stranded and without any means of communication.

The young man got the motorcycle so he could help with sales. However, two weeks in, things took a turn for the worse when he encountered a man who pretended to offer assistance but ended up taking his bike and phone.

In a video on social media, a concerned passerby noticed the young man's distressed appearance and approached him to explain what was wrong.

The victim recounted his ordeal, explaining how the stranger took advantage of his situation and stole the only items he had to earn a living.

Watch the video below:

Netizens condemn Ghanaian scammers

The young man's situation has garnered sympathy from those who have learned of his story.

Many expressed outrage over the deceitful act, calling on the authorities to increase efforts to protect vulnerable individuals, especially foreigners, from such incidents.

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the video shared by @sikaofficial1. Read them below:

@Dawson_Blaud said:

“Sorry to him but I thought these rings are supposed to detect bad thoughts? Cos whenever I see people with these kinda rings I become afraid oo Walaahi. Hm”

@mostoriginal_7 asked:

“A greener pasture in Ghana?”

@Ginkor4 wrote:

“Chale, I pray Allah comes through for him. Ameen”

@efo_phil said:

“Bro. Be like we Dey copy wanna leaders dema wickedness some. This be bad”

@scott__122 wrote:

“Awww still people help people in this hard economy wow”

@Gucciano17 said:

“His first mistake was to come to this current Ghana”

@Overrated_Boss wrote:

“Some people can be really cruel wow, but anyways everyone is surviving so he needs to up his game too”

MoMo vendor accepts papers as cash

YEN.com.gh also reported that a customer tricked a mobile money vendor into accepting paper as cash.

He said he cross-checked the money to ensure it was not counterfeit before sending the electronic transaction.

However, a few minutes later, after depositing it into the customer's mobile wallet, he noticed the note was fake.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh