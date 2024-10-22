A pregnant Ghanaian woman and her Nigerian husband disagreed over her craving for kontomire stew with cocoyam leaves

While the woman insisted on preparing stew, the husband argued that in his home country, cocoyam leaves were feed for livestock

Several social media users who saw the video thronged the comments section to share their varied opinions on the couple's debate

A Nigerian man married to a Ghanaian woman argued about eating cocoyam leaves and whether to prepare them or not.

The pregnant woman said she craved palava sauce, known as kontomire stew in Ghana, which uses cocoyam leaves.

However, her husband said that in Nigeria, they do not eat cocoyam leaves stew but feed them to their livestock.

In a video on X, the woman went to gather leaves to prepare the stew but was told that cocoyam leaves were for goats and not humans.

The woman was amazed since she had prepared the stew several times for her husband in Ghana.

The man told his pregnant wife not to cook or eat the kontomire stew in his house but she insisted on cooking and consuming the stew regardless of what he said.

Netizens comment on couple’s kontomire debate

YEN.com.gh has collated some reactions to the video of the couple arguing about cocoyam leaves.

@Ade_Lammy said:

“The leaves are two different type and very similar… one is edible and the other is not. Cocoyam leave is edible but there is another one that looks like it that’s poisonous, that one is always common in swampy areas. Its better to let her know which one she is cooking o."

@Godjoel1 wrote:

“It's the same here in Ghana, wherever I go in the bush to pick up a bitter leaf, people are surprised at what I do with it.”

@leadusthere said:

“It's a country things. Many people find it weird when you eat bitter leaves in Ghana. Some people don't even know it is edible.”

@ISLIONHEARTZ wrote:

“If eating cocoyam leaves will make u craz then 90% of Ghanaians will be naked on the streets by now."

@olorifeyikemi said:

“That’s my favorite yam sauces 😛😋”

@Cozy_uch wrote:

“Oh I miss eating Kontomire."

@A_RWAC said:

“😂 you go chop am by force, make you also buy 70 crates of egg 😂”

@chiiksy wrote:

“Na Kontomire😂 We dey eat am for Ghana."

@ln_comm said:

“Soft girl,she no like wahala."

