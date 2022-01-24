A 24-year-old Ghanaian nurse called Abigail Araba Ayensu is creating a profound impact on social media

The passionate health worker says that she desires to educate people on preventing diseases which is better than seeking cure

Araba also has plans of setting up an NGO that would educate girls in rural communities about their reproductive health

Abigail Araba Ayensu, a young Ghanaian nurse is creating awareness about healthy living online through her social media handles.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the 24-year-old revealed that she decided to undertake the initiative after it dawned on her that it is the best way to approach wellness.

"I constantly see people ill in the hospital and it occurred to me that it is better to inform people on ways in which they could prevent the diseases. If they understood their health and how to take care of themselves," Araba said.

According to the young health worker whose videos are already touching hundreds of lives on YouTube, WordPress, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, she grew up wanting to work as a professional in the hospital.

In her own words,

"I always wanted to be a doctor. After junior high school, I went to Mfantsiman Girls Senior High School where I studied science and started researching health issues. My late dad always had time to read my research work on any health issue and he would always write a word of encouragement to keep me going.

The young nurse added:

I miss those moments where my late dad would call me to the living room only to have a conversation about his health, the food he should eat and avoid as well as medications. This always urged me to read a lot because I didn't want to disgrace myself in front of him. I always seemed ready for any question he threw at me and I loved that. He was indeed my number one fan.

From high school, Araba went ahead to study Nursing at the University of Cape Coast.

Speaking about her future aspirations, the passionate nurse says she intends to establish an NGO soon to tackle the issue of menstrual health and hygiene among young girls in rural communities.

There would be other charity works alongside but menstrual health and hygiene will be the focus. My first project happened on September 19, 2021, and I'm still in the process of registering an NGO.

