A video of a Ghanaian phone dealer speaking about his humble beginnings has surfaced online

The popular phone seller in a video noted that he had earned so much from his business despite starting with just GH¢40

Netizens who saw the video were sceptical and expressed their views in the comments section of the post

A young Ghanaian man, Adade, has inspired many on social media after opening up about his lucrative phone business.

In an interview with Ghanaian content creator Zionfelix, he noted that he started his business with less than GH¢40 but has made so much.

Adade noted that life was tough after he completed Senior High School. According to him, he did not do well in some of his senior high school courses and decided to rewrite the exams and further his education; however, he was to no avail.

Looking for a means to survive, he decided to venture into selling phones. He noted that he’s earned so much from doing that he's been able to buy land and build a house.

Additionally, he noted that he’s been able to support some people with funds to travel abroad.

Netizens react to Adade’s claim

Although the young man looked very confident about his claim, netizens had doubts. They took to the comment section to question how he had made so much from a business he started with less than GH¢40.

@Akwasi Wusu wrote:

"You sent 20 people to where eii."

@Coco wrote:

"Adade becareful water."

@Nana Akua wrote:

"yes it's true it's my uncle my uncle is very good to be honest very responsible man and a family man we are always proud of my uncle."

@Qweku Palmer wrote:

"Started selling phones with less than 40 ghc .How can you tell me this story."

@williamstieku wrote:

"Ma senior @ KSTS"

@NoLimiT wrote:

"How old are you now that you telling us you started with 40GH."

Ice cream seller builds a house

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that an ice cream vendor has opened up about his business's earnings.

He noted that he’s been able to save money from the business and had built a house from it.

Netizens who saw the video were proud and congratulated him in the comments section.

