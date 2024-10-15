On Saturday, October 12, 2024, a car crash involving the young son of Bishop Salifu Amoako claimed some lives

Several people on social media are demanding that Erald Amoako face the law and be punished for the accident

A Ghanaian lawyer has explained what the law states in cases where minors are involved and the implication

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Yudah Brown, a Ghanaian lawyer, has explained via social media the position of Ghana’s law on the fatal East Legon accident reportedly caused by the 16-year-old son of a popular Ghanaian pastor.

Erald Amoako is the son of Bishop Salifu Amoako. He was allegedly driving a Jaguar which rammed into another car, leaving some people dead and others - including himself - in a hospital bed.

Ghanaian lawyer Yudah Brown says that since Erald Amoako is a minor, according to the law, nothing much may happen to him. Photo credit: BishopElishaSalifuAmoako & @YudahBrown

Source: UGC

After the accident, many have called for Erald’s arrest and subsequent prosecution, but according to Yudah Brown, the law favours and treats minors differently.

“Sad to announce that nothing serious can happen to the child. Our law favors and treat minors different. You cannot imprison a juvenile. At worse, the juvenile would be sent to 'nkwala bone' school. For 16 y/o - it’s just 6 months.”

He explained that blame can be shifted from the child to the parent and the family of the victims can also sue the Salifu Amoako family for 'loss of life expectancy'.

Watch the video below:

Netizens express dissatisfaction with the law

YEN.com.gh has looked at the reaction of some Ghanaians to the lawyer's explanation of possible outcomes.

@AfroWolf2 said:

"How is ending someone’s life not a serious offense?"

@TheNunooKojo wrote:

"Killing 4 people doesn’t fall under serious offense.. when I say the constitution is very useless one people will argue just listen to this nonsense"

@RyeVicto asked:

"Killing 3 people is not a serious offense ?"

@Nanakusi77 said:

“This is why we need to correct children immediately when they go wrong … whether you’re related or unrelated to him or her !!!”

@dbee_hustler wrote:

"Chale you then the law all dey vex me this morning"

@1BongoIdeas said:

"We also need to enact a law against how the rich and powerful in our society are able to evade the justice system by paying their way through. Whether he is juvenile or not, there should be some punishment...he shouldn't be allowed to go scot-free!"

@elvis_quajo wrote:

"The law is a joke then!"

@Kobi_Stereo said:

"Nananom will serve justice then"

Police investigate accident involving Salifu Amoako's son

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Ghana Police Service has started investigating the East Legon accident involving Erald Amoako.

In a statement, the police said it had already conducted preliminary investigations and had sent the dead bodies to be autopsied.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh