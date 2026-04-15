Robest, a self-acclaimed lookalike of King Promise, has caused outrage as he blasted McBrown over an alleged snub on her show

In a series of videos, the content creator alleged that the actress is a “hypocrite” who only promotes influencers from Kumasi

The baseless attack from Robest has triggered massive reactions on social media, as angry fans of McBrown jabbed him

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A self-proclaimed lookalike of King Promise, Robest has blasted the host of “Onua Showtime”, Nana Ama McBrown, over an alleged snub on her show.

King Promise lookalike Robest blasts Nana Ama McBrown over snub on her show. Image credit: @iamrobest, @officialnanamcbrown

Source: Facebook

Speaking in a series of videos that have gone viral, the content creator accused the Kumawood actress of preventing him from appearing on her entertainment show.

According to him, he had once pleaded with the media personality to feature him on the TV program, but her producer allegedly prevented them.

Robest further accused McBrown of being a “hypocrite”, claiming she uses her platform to only give audience to influencers and content creators from Kumasi.

He controversially added that he believed the Kumawood actress dislikes lookalikes and has yet to promote them on her entertainment platform.

Although Nana Ama McBrown is yet to respond to the allegations from the self-acclaimed King Promise lookalike, her fans have angrily reacted, blasting him.

One of the TikTok videos of Robest is below:

Reactions to Robert's McBrown criticism

YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments after the self-proclaimed lookalike of King Promise blasted Nana Ama McBrown.

Nana Ama wrote:

“Eeeeii, it’s her platform and who she brings on her show is her choice.”

Bra Emma wrote:

“You don't tell the producers who to invite.”

Dicta wrote:

“Maybe you are telling the truth, but the way you are talking will make people think you are wrong, so please take heart.”

Godson Bless wrote:

“You talk too much Chairman. How many people have you helped?”

Dominion wrote:

“Is lookalike a brand? They even need to arrest you.”

Nana Ama McBrown faces backlash

Recently, Nana Ama McBrown faced backlash from a netizen who accused her of allowing the TikToker Ama Yeboah to disrespect the gospel musician, Philipa Baafi, on her show.

In a video shared on social media, a netizen is seen angrily criticising the movie star, claiming Ama Yeboah had released a rap song which had a part of it looking down on the music of Philipa Baafi.

According to the netizen, Nana Ama McBrown should have slammed the content creator for using such words on the musician and asked her to retract her words and apologise

However, the social media users claim the actress asked her to perform her rap on her show, which he believed was unacceptable.

He asked McBrown to put herself in the shoes of Philipa Baafi if she would have been happy with such words being used at her. The argument raised by the netizen has sparked a massive debate on social media, with some Ghanaians jabbing her while others claimed there was nothing wrong with what transpired between the Kumawood actress and Ama Yeboah.

A follow-up TikTok video of King Promise's lookalike is below:

Nana Ama McBrown faces backlash as a netizen accuses her of allowing the TikToker Ama Yeboah to disrespect Philipa Baafi. Image credit: @officialnanamcbrown

Source: Instagram

Mr Dew meets lookalike

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in a heartwarming encounter, Mr Drew met his lookalike in a video that quickly captured the attention of fans.

The atmosphere was believed to have been filled with love and camaraderie as the two doppelgangers came face to face, exchanging warm greetings through handshakes and hugs.

Accompanying Mr Drew's lookalike were other celebrity impersonators, including the uncanny lookalike of King Promise and Medikal.

Source: YEN.com.gh