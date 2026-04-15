Robest: Viral Sensation Criticises McBrown Over Failure To Promote “Lookalikes” on Her Show
- Robest, a self-acclaimed lookalike of King Promise, has caused outrage as he blasted McBrown over an alleged snub on her show
- In a series of videos, the content creator alleged that the actress is a “hypocrite” who only promotes influencers from Kumasi
- The baseless attack from Robest has triggered massive reactions on social media, as angry fans of McBrown jabbed him
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A self-proclaimed lookalike of King Promise, Robest has blasted the host of “Onua Showtime”, Nana Ama McBrown, over an alleged snub on her show.
Speaking in a series of videos that have gone viral, the content creator accused the Kumawood actress of preventing him from appearing on her entertainment show.
According to him, he had once pleaded with the media personality to feature him on the TV program, but her producer allegedly prevented them.
Robest further accused McBrown of being a “hypocrite”, claiming she uses her platform to only give audience to influencers and content creators from Kumasi.
He controversially added that he believed the Kumawood actress dislikes lookalikes and has yet to promote them on her entertainment platform.
Although Nana Ama McBrown is yet to respond to the allegations from the self-acclaimed King Promise lookalike, her fans have angrily reacted, blasting him.
One of the TikTok videos of Robest is below:
Reactions to Robert's McBrown criticism
YEN.com.gh compiled some social media comments after the self-proclaimed lookalike of King Promise blasted Nana Ama McBrown.
Nana Ama wrote:
“Eeeeii, it’s her platform and who she brings on her show is her choice.”
Bra Emma wrote:
“You don't tell the producers who to invite.”
Dicta wrote:
“Maybe you are telling the truth, but the way you are talking will make people think you are wrong, so please take heart.”
Godson Bless wrote:
“You talk too much Chairman. How many people have you helped?”
Dominion wrote:
“Is lookalike a brand? They even need to arrest you.”
Nana Ama McBrown faces backlash
Recently, Nana Ama McBrown faced backlash from a netizen who accused her of allowing the TikToker Ama Yeboah to disrespect the gospel musician, Philipa Baafi, on her show.
In a video shared on social media, a netizen is seen angrily criticising the movie star, claiming Ama Yeboah had released a rap song which had a part of it looking down on the music of Philipa Baafi.
According to the netizen, Nana Ama McBrown should have slammed the content creator for using such words on the musician and asked her to retract her words and apologise
However, the social media users claim the actress asked her to perform her rap on her show, which he believed was unacceptable.
He asked McBrown to put herself in the shoes of Philipa Baafi if she would have been happy with such words being used at her. The argument raised by the netizen has sparked a massive debate on social media, with some Ghanaians jabbing her while others claimed there was nothing wrong with what transpired between the Kumawood actress and Ama Yeboah.
A follow-up TikTok video of King Promise's lookalike is below:
Mr Dew meets lookalike
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in a heartwarming encounter, Mr Drew met his lookalike in a video that quickly captured the attention of fans.
The atmosphere was believed to have been filled with love and camaraderie as the two doppelgangers came face to face, exchanging warm greetings through handshakes and hugs.
Accompanying Mr Drew's lookalike were other celebrity impersonators, including the uncanny lookalike of King Promise and Medikal.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Grace Asare (Entertainment Editor) Grace Appiah Asare is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh. She holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing and IT from the Accra Institute of Technology (AIT). She has more than five years of experience as a journalist, and has worked with Scooper News and Opera News, where she produced engaging news content focusing on entertainment and politics. Grace also offered volunteer services at Tales of Africa, where she produced several articles highlighting African talents. She joined yen.com.gh in 2026. Contact: grace.asare@yen.com.gh