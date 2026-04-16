Elisha Osei Kofi’s wife broke down in grief at his vigil, delivering an emotional tribute that moved many attendees

She described him as her husband, spiritual father, and source of strength, expressing pain over losing someone she deeply relied on

The touching moment has stirred emotions online, with many reflecting on his legacy and the impact he had on lives

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Elisha Osei Kofi’s wife stirred emotions as she appeared devastated and delivered a touching tribute at her late husband’s vigil.

Prophet Prince Elisha Osei Kofi's wife breaks down as she shares a moving tribute to her late husband at his vigil on April 15, 2026. Image credit: @tina_news_gh, PrinceElishaOseiKofi/Facebook

Source: TikTok

On Friday, February 13, 2026, reports emerged that prominent Ghanaian preacher Elisha Osei Kofi had died.

His family confirmed his death in a statement released on February 21, noting that the incident had brought widespread sorrow.

"With hearts filled with sorrow but anchored in the hope of resurrection, we announce the passing of Prince Elisha Kofi Osei, founder and General Overseer of the Grace Family Church International. He departed this life after a cardiac arrest on Friday, February 13, 2026," the statement said.

The statement also called on the public to desist from speculation surrounding the pastor’s death, after reports emerged that he had not truly passed away but was engaged in a ‘deception’ of his followers.

Elisha Osei Kofi’s wife pays tribute

On the evening of April 15, 2026, a vigil was held for the late preacher at the premises of the Grace Family Church, which he led.

The event was emotionally charged as family, friends, and members of his congregation gathered to remember their loved one.

Elisha Osei Kofi’s wife made a rare appearance at the event in all black mourning clothes and could be seen visibly devastated over the loss of her partner.

She was seen seated in a chair, rocking back and forth in grief as she battled to hold back tears.

Elisha Osei Kofi’s wife also delivered a moving tribute to her husband, describing him as not just her husband and the father of their children but her spiritual father.

“I called him papa. Now that you are gone, who am I going to call papa? Who is going to be my father? Love, you lived a life that reflected Christ's love. Winning souls and impacting lives was your passion,” she stated.

“You made me feel like a queen, and I am forever grateful. Your selflessness, kindness, and responsibility inspired me to be strong. You drew me closer to Christ with your love,” Elisha Osei Kofi’s wife added.

She concluded by saying that despite his passing, his legacy would live on stronger than ever before.

The TikTok video of Elisha Osei Kofi’s wife speaking is below.

Karma President's prophecy about a Ghanaian man of God's death surfaces after Prophet Elisha Osei Kofi's tragic demise. Image credit: KarmaPresident, PrinceElishaOseiKofi

Source: Facebook

Karma President's Elisha Osei prophecy sparks debate

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a prophecy about Elisha Osei's death by the seer, Karma President, sparked heated debate on social media.

In a video recorded a day before the man of God's untimely demise, the controversial prophet, also known as Abusua One God, forecasted a terrible year for Ghanaian preachers.

His prophecy surfaced in the days after the man of God's death and stirred conversation among social media users.

Source: YEN.com.gh