IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted seven officers for their bravery and swift response during a recent MoMo robbery

The officers were recognised for engaging armed suspects, who were later shot and arrested after a chase and exchange of gunfire

The promotion followed commendation from the Police Management Board, with the IGP urging the officers to view their new ranks as a call to greater responsibility

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted seven officers for their exceptional role in a recent anti-robbery operation in Tema.

In a statement released on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, the Police indicated that the promotions followed the officers’ rapid response to a robbery attack on a Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor at Tema Community 5.

IGP Tetteh Yohuno promotes the seven policemen who foiled the mobile money robbery in Tema. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The said robbery incident led to the shooting of two suspected armed robbers and the recovery of a firearm, ammunition, and other items.

Below are the names of the police officers from the Tema Regional Police Command promoted by the IGP, according to a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service:

Chief Inspector Enoch Nartey Nuer

Inspector Gershon Dekpey

Inspector Prince Asante

No. 45881 Sergeant Lukman Mohammed

No. 49900 Sergeant Eugene Kuudouru

No. 54157 Corporal Jerome Akator

No. 59882 Lance Corporal Jonathan Sewurah

“The promotions were awarded to officers who responded to a robbery attack on a Mobile Money vendor at Tema Community 5, leading to the shooting of two robbery suspects and the recovery of a firearm, ammunition, and other exhibits,” the Police statement said.

IGP Tetteh Yohuno, while congratulating the officers, also urged them to view their promotion as a call to higher responsibility.

“The IGP, together with members of the Police Management Board (POMAB), congratulated the officers on their promotion and commended them for their courage, discipline, and commitment to duty,” the Police further stated.

“The IGP urged the officers to view their promotion as a call to higher responsibility and encouraged all personnel to continue working with dedication and professionalism in the service of the nation,” it added.

Read the Facebook post below:

How the Tema MoMo robbery happened

The Tema MoMo robbery incident occurred on Monday, April 13, 2026, around 8:30 a.m. near the Aba Fosuah Plaza.

According to the Police, the two suspects arrived on a motorbike, with one posing as a customer who wanted to withdraw money from his MoMo wallet.

He then pulled a pistol and demanded that the vendor hand over her bag of cash when she reached for her phone to initiate the transaction the suspect had requested.

The female MoMo vendor initially refused to hand over the cash, resulting in a struggle between her and the suspects.

Following this, the young lady was shot in the leg and the suspects bolted with the cash.

A Police patrol team in the Tema General Hospital area encountered the suspects and instructed them to stop for inspection.

However, the suspects refused to stop, leading to a chase towards the Smart Hotel area.

According to the Police, the suspects opened fire during the chase, prompting the officers to return fire.

During the exchange of gunfire, the suspects were wounded and fell from the motorbike.

The Police said a search on the suspects led to the discovery of GH¢11,390, believed to be the stolen money from the MoMo vendor, a black 9mm pistol loaded with four rounds of ammunition, three Android phones, SIM cards, a talisman, an empty bullet shell, and a Ghana Card belonging to the victim.

Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno has promoted 30 officers after successful operations in the Ashanti Region. Credit: Ghana Police Service

Source: UGC

IGP promotes 30 officers in Ashanti Region

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that 30 police officers were promoted by the Inspector-General of Police for exemplary conduct in critical operations in the Ashanti Region.

The key operations included intercepting ammunition and dismantling a robbery syndicate during the Christmas season.

The Inspector-General of Police stressed the importance of professionalism and promised recognition for dedicated service.

Source: YEN.com.gh