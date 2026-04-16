Prophet Michael Wilson has shared a prophecy concerning the future of the Black Stars ahead of the 2026 World Cup

He claims he received the message through a divine vision in which he saw himself at the training camp of the national team

His comments have since generated widespread discussion among football fans and the general public

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Prophet Michael Wilson, founder and head pastor of the Royal Generation Embassy Worldwide in Accra, has shared what he describes as a prophetic direction to improve the fortunes of Ghana’s national team, the Black Stars, ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

According to the preacher, he received a divine vision in which he found himself at the Black Stars' training camp as they prepared for the global tournament.

Prophet Michael Wilson has shared a prophecy about the Black Stars’ chances at the 2026 World Cup Photo caption: Michael Wilson/Facebook, GFA/Facebook

Source: UGC

He explained that during the vision, he saw a large number of children crying, a scene he later sought spiritual interpretation for.

Prophet Wilson said he was made to understand that the national team must engage in acts of charity targeted at children, including supporting orphanages, assisting children’s homes, and investing in educational infrastructure.

He believes that if the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Black Stars heed this direction, they will gain divine favour that could positively influence their performance at the 2026 World Cup.

The prophet has therefore urged officials of the GFA to take the message seriously and implement the recommended actions.

The preacher says charitable acts towards children could bring favour to the national team. Photo credit: GFA/Facebook

Source: Twitter

He further stated that football, particularly in Ghana, has a strong spiritual dimension and should not be approached purely from a technical standpoint.

Prophet Wilson also cautioned critics against dismissing the prophecy, insisting that adherence to the directive could lead to significant success for the national team on the global stage.

His remarks have since sparked conversations among football fans and the general public, with many sharing mixed reactions on social media.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Prophet Testimony's prophecy on new Ghana coach

Ghanaian man of God Clement Testimony has sharply divided opinion on social media after a prophecy about the new Black Stars coach appeared to have been fulfilled.

The Ghana Football Association named a new coach for the Black Stars team on Monday, April 13, 2026, appointing veteran Portuguese manager Carlos Queiroz to the role.

In a statement shared on the GFA’s official website, the football governing body said his appointment was effective immediately, and he would take charge of the team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June.

“The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association, working with all key stakeholders, has appointed Carlos Queiroz as head coach of the senior national team, the Black Stars,” the statement read.

“The former Real Madrid, Manchester United, Portugal, and Iran coach will lead Ghana’s campaign at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States.”

Queiroz’s appointment followed the sacking of former manager Otto Addo in March after Ghana lost two friendly matches in a row to Germany and Austria.

Below is a Facebook post with details of Carlos Queiroz's appointment.

Prophet Clement Testimony shares Abu Trica prophecy

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Clement Testimony had prophesied about the prospects of jailed socialite and businessman Frederick Kumi, also known as Abu Trica.

In a video, the preacher said that God has chosen Abu Trica to work for him and that his current legal woes are simply a phase towards his spiritual awakening.

Source: YEN.com.gh