A Champions League exit has shifted the Ballon d’Or narrative, leaving one superstar’s fate now hinging on a much bigger stage

Incredible numbers may not be enough this time, as the race for football’s biggest prize takes a dramatic new twist

With Mbappe's club dreams shattered, the spotlight now turns to international glory in what could define the Ballon d’Or race

Kylian Mbappe’s hopes of winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or now appear increasingly contingent on international success with the France national football team, following Real Madrid’s Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich on Wednesday, April 15, 2026.

Despite the setback, the French superstar’s individual numbers remain extraordinary, netting 40 goals across all competitions this season.

Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappe lead the 2026 Ballon d'Or race. Image credit: Sebastian Widmann, David S. Bustamante

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, this includes 23 in La Liga, where he leads the scoring charts, and 15 in the Champions League, making him the competition’s top scorer. He is also Madrid's top scorer both domestically and in all events this term.

However, with the 15-time European champions falling short in the Champions League, the narrative around football’s biggest individual prize could now shift, placing even greater emphasis on Mbappe delivering on the global stage at the 2026 World Cup.

Can Mbappe win the 2026 Ballon d'Or?

The Real Madrid goal machine can make a strong case for the top individual accolade if he helps France win their third World Cup title in the USA, Canada, and Mexico this year.

While individual performance plays a major role in deciding which player wins the Ballon d'Or, collective success is even more crucial.

Kylian Mbappe is a top contender for the 2026 Ballon d'Or despite Real Madrid's Champions League exit. Image credit: BR Images

Source: Getty Images

Former Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele won the 2025 prize after helping Paris Saint-Germain win their maiden Champions League last season.

Manchester City's Rodri claimed the 2024 Ballon d'Or after starring in Spain's Euro 2024 triumph in Germany.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo won most of their awards in seasons they lifted major trophies with either their clubs or national teams.

Due to this reason, Mbappe knows he must win the trophies that matter to stand a greater chance of laying his hands on the coveted Ballon d'Or.

The ace forward would have learned that personal statistics alone hardly win a player the award these days, after finishing on the podium just once (2023), despite racking up an astonishing amount of goals and assists consistently.

As the BBC noted, Mbappe tallied 44 goals in all competitions for Real Madrid in the 2024/25 campaign, but a lack of major silverware saw him occupy the seventh position in the 2025 Ballon d'Or standings.

For now, the France captain will turn his focus to driving Real Madrid forward in the La Liga title race, as the football world watches closely to see whether he can also inspire Les Bleus to another World Cup triumph in just three months.

Florentino Perez tipped Mbappe for Ballon d'Or

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid president Florentino Pérez forecasted that Mbappe can win the 2026 Ballon d’Or, citing his prolific 2025/26 form with Los Blancos.

However, with Madrid failing to reach the Champions League semi-finals, questions now remain over whether the French star can still claim football’s top individual prize.

Source: YEN.com.gh