Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win's wife has warmed hearts online as she has penned down emotional love notes to mark his birthday

In a heartfelt message, Maame Serwaa poured out her love for the award-winning movie star, tagging him as his soulmate, best friend and her rock

Ghanaians who came across the message have admired the write-up by Serwaa while they sent their birthday wishes to their supposed favourite actor

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Wife of the Kumawood actor and singer Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win has marked his birthday with a romantic message, triggering admiration.

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win’s wife warms hearts as she pens down a romantic message to mark his birthday. Image credit: @ohemaasweetgold

Source: Facebook

Wednesday, April 15, 2026, happened to be the birthday of the actor and to celebrate this special day, Maame Serwaa has penned a sweet note to him.

Taking to her official TikTok page, Lil Win's wife poured out her love for the actor. According to her, the “Ladder” hitmaker is her soulmate, rock and her best friend.

The US-based Ghanaian disclosed how Kwadwo Nkansah's presence in her life has made her world brighter.

“Life is better, brighter and fuller with you by my side. Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole world. Happy birthday to my rock, best friend and soul mate. Adom Nyame nhyira wo pii,” she wrote.

Ghanaians have thronged the comments section of the post to admire the message and wish the actor a happy birthday.

The TikTok video of Kwadwo Nkansah's Lil Win's wife is below:

Reactions to Maame Serwaa's Lil Win birthday wish

Below are some social media comments compiled by YEN.com.gh after Kwadwo Nkansah’s wife poured out her heart in the birthday message.

Daniella wrote:

“Eii, Odo y3 wo d3 oo. He is indeed your soul mate.”

Kate wrote:

“I'm in love with the message, let me copy it and use it when my husband is celebrating his birthday.”

Freda wrote:

“Happy birthday to you, may God protect you, guide you and give you more knowledge like Solomon's own chill but not freeze. Age with grace.”

Ken Ofori Donkor wrote:

“Today is your day, Kwadwo. Enjoy your new age and may God bless you and keep you safe.”

Timothy wrote:

“This one dea Obaa, you have to give him a special birthday gift in the bedroom. Lol.”

Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win's DNA test saga

Earlier, Kwadwo Nkansah caused a stir on social media with an alleged DNA test result he reportedly conducted on his five children.

In a TikTok Live session with two other streamers, the actor stated that he was moved to conduct a paternity test recently, only to find out one of his five children, whom he has fathered for about nine years, is not his blood.

Although Lil Win did not disclose which one of the kids was affected, he detailed that they were not aware that he was not their biological father.

Describing his reaction, the actor said that although he was hurt, he did not get angry and would continue to take care of them as he had been doing.

The claims by Lil Win triggered massive reactions on social media, as many Ghanaians speculated that the child may be his son with his ex-wife.

The TikTok video of Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win discussing the alleged DNA results is below:

Kwadwo Nkansah causes a stir on social media with an alleged DNA test result conducted on his five children. Image credit: Lil Win

Source: Facebook

Lil Win's management addresses divorce claims

YEN.com.gh reported that Lil Win’s management publicly addressed the controversy surrounding his claims about the alleged DNA test he conducted on his children

In a press release, the Kumawood actor's they dismissed the rumours and detailed the actual reason behind the DNA test claims.

They also shared an update regarding his personal life, evoking backlash from many Ghanaian social media users

Source: YEN.com.gh