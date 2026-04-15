A young lady got people talking as she opened up about her finances as a nurse residing in Canada

In a video, she detailed her monthly salary after deductions, giving details of her hourly pay

People who watched the video shared their observations, with many expressing interest in working in Canada

A young lady, who works as a nurse in Canada, has no regrets about the career path she chose.

Known on TikTok as @lifewitheniola1, the 23-year-old opened up about her monthly salary and expenses.

A young lady working as a nurse in Canada gives a breakdown of her salary. Photo credit: @lifewitheniola1/TikTok, @Raimund Linke/Getty Images

Source: UGC

For starters, she provided details of her monthly net salary after tax and other deductions, and proceeded to give a breakdown of how she budgets her income.

She then made it known that, as a part-time registered nurse, her hourly pay was $45.18.

The young lady also indicated that her gross monthly salary was $2,441.35, which reduces to $1,608.84 after tax and other deductions are made.

The video, which highlights her lifestyle and her lucrative income, was captioned:

“My payday routine as a 23-year-old nurse in Canada.”

A young delights as she speaks about her salary. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Female doctor opens up on salary

This disclosure by the Canada-based nurse comes after a Nigerian lady also made headlines online after showing her payslip, detailing her monthly salary as a medical doctor in the UK.

She also gave a breakdown of how much she spends each month, including bills, rent, taxes, electricity, and other expenses.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gained a lot of reactions online.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Reactions to nurses’ salaries in Canada

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video shared mixed opinions, with many commending her for enlightening people about the salary structure of nurses.

Faith, RN commented:

“It’s so crazy with the tax. Fair play to you. Canada pays well. The taxes here take so much. I work 37.5 hours in Ireland with 11 years nursing experience and I earn less than 30 euros an hour.”

Peter Adams commented:

“That’s wild. After your contributions you’re pretty much making $25.00/hr. Good wage, but we are all getting robbed!”

Yaw Dwarkwaa added:

“Wow, I would like to thank you very much for enlightening some of us who are willing to relocate to Canada to practice nursing. Although I think the taxes are on the high side, I believe it is still good compared to what we earn back home. Thank you once again.”

thetravelnrs1 🇨🇦 wrote:

“Love that you’re intentional about your planning.”

Nurse vows to return home

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi, a Ghanaian man living in the United Kingdom (UK) and working as a nurse, said he wants to return home.

According to Kofi, he relocated to the UK with legal documents and started work as a senior carer while awaiting his nursing license exams.

He told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Kofi said that although he is not struggling as much as others who travelled without legal documents, he still hopes to return to Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh