A foreign philanthropist named Reza has visited a Ghanaian village where residents had relied on dirty water for over three years

After learning their borehole was broken, he contacted engineers who repaired it with the help of locals

Clean water was restored, and the villagers celebrated as they finally gained access to safe drinking water

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A heartwarming video of a foreign philanthropist, Reza, surprising an entire Ghanaian village with access to fresh, clean water has gone massively viral on social media.

The obroni visited a deprived community where 300 residents had been forced to drink dirty, unsafe water for over three years.

A foreigner in Ghana, Reza, helps restore clean water for a rural Ghanaian community. Photo credit: Reza (TikTok).

Source: TikTok

In the trending TikTok clip posted on Tuesday, April 7, 2026, Reza was seen visibly speechless after stopping some women on the road who were carrying a large basin of muddy, dirty water.

Upon asking some questions, the villagers explained their dire situation to him.

The community apparently has a borehole, but sadly, it has been broken for over three years, forcing the villagers to rely on a contaminated stream.

“Do you not have a community hand pump?” He questioned.

Of which they replied:

“It’s broken. It has been broken for three years.”

While at the broken pump location, Reza refused to look the other way and contacted an engineer who was about 90 miles away.

After a tense three-hour wait, the repairmen arrived, and the locals joined forces to get the work done on time.

Meet Reza, a foreigner in Ghana, who helps provide support to persons in need. Photo credit: Reza/TikTok

Source: TikTok

After finding the damaged part and replacing it with a new one, the atmosphere shifted from desperation to pure euphoria the moment the first gust of clear, clean water poured from the spout.

The community of 300 people were seen dancing, hugging Reza, and even drinking the fresh water directly from the pump, something they have not been able to do for a while.

Watch the heartwarming TikTok video below:

Reactions to Reza’s kind gesture to village

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from TikTok users who watched the video. Some of the comments are below.

Giorgia Lanuzza stated:

"Incredible! Thank you so much! Will you do lots of others too?"

Bill wrote:

“I have more respect for this man than I'll ever have for any billionaire.”

User4599187835630 stated:

“Something so simple yet so difficult to sort out, I just don’t get it, water should be accessible to everyone on this planet, no exceptions.”

I.Am.Skov commented:

“You can help and help for 50 years.. And send millions and billions of dollars to them. It doesn't even matter in the end.

GabrieLLa said:

“If every rich person in the world were forced to do these acts of charity for poor people, water, food or whatever they need, give them a tax break, maybe it would be a better world.”

Reza surprises a frustrated yoghurt seller

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Reza, while in Cape Coast, surprised a tired yoghurt seller by purchasing all his stock, brightening his day.

Reza, known for his acts of kindness, helped distribute the yoghurt to passersby, and his kind gesture earned him praise.

Netizens reacted with admiration, sharing messages of thanks and blessings for Reza’s generous act, which brought smiles to many.

Source: YEN.com.gh