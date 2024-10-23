Prince Boadu, a young Ghanaian, shared his gratitude after six months at Google, reflecting on his journey from Ayeduasi-Kotei in Kumasi to the global tech company

A young Ghanaian professional has taken to social media to express his gratitude after spending six months working at Google.

Prince Boadu shared how this opportunity has been a humbling journey filled with continuous learning and the privilege of collaborating with some of the most intelligent and down-to-earth colleagues.

Prince Boadu rejoices as he marks his sixth month as staff of Google. Photo credit: @princeboadu

In a heartfelt post, he reflected on his journey and shared the transition from his roots in Ayeduasi-Kotei, a suburb in Kumasi, to the global tech giant Google.

Prince Boadu said that as a Google employee, he feels immense gratitude to God for this achievement, which is a testament to determination and divine grace.

"Reflecting on my journey from Ayeduasi-Kotei (Kumasi) to Google leaves me with a feeling of immense gratitude to God," he wrote.

He also acknowledged the support of the people around him and the encouraging work environment at Google.

Netizens congratulate young Ghanaian Googler

Prince Boadu's post resonated with many social media users, who congratulated him on his accomplishments, while others said they had been inspired.

YEN.com.gh collated some of the comments. Read them below:

@AbrahamRockson_ said:

“Proud of you Sir 👏”

@Togacitygrinds wrote:

“Google has always been one brand I want to associate myself with. I had an interview last year for a role in Ghana but I didn’t get the role finally. One step at a time.”

@muhym52450 said:

“Congratulations ✌️”

@BakariSaaka wrote:

“@nesis007 This is awesome. Congrats bro! Wow. How do you do it”

@PrimeDonJ said:

“Amazing Senior. Inspiration for up comers like us”

@cybergurll_ wrote:

“I tap in this blessing 🙏🏾”

Kennedy Agyapong's daughter gets promoted at Google

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that one of Kennedy Agyapong's daughters, Amanda, had been promoted at Google.

Amanda started working as an intern at the multinational corporation in 2019.

She said her promotion was dedicated to her Black Girl Googler squad.

