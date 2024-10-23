Shatta Wale invited a Nigerian content creator for a ride in his Lamborghini after she claimed to have seen no luxury cars in Ghana

Jarvis, who touched down in the country recently, sparked reaction after her claim, which many Ghanaians found outlandish

Shatta Wale's invite was sent through a post on X (formerly Twitter), saying that he wanted to give her a tour of the city of Accra

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has invited Nigerian content creator Jarvis for a ride in his Lamborghini Urus after she claimed she had not seen luxury cars, particularly Merdeces-Benz, since arriving in Ghana.

Shatta Wale reacts to Nigerian content creator Jarvis' comments about luxury cars in Ghana. Photo source: shattawale, jarvis.bytestark

Source: Instagram

The claim sparked reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians finding her comments surprising.

Jarvis, who recently arrived in Ghana, made the statement in a video that quickly went viral. Ghanaians responded by highlighting the presence of luxury cars in the country, noting that high-end vehicles were especially common in Accra.

In response to the situation, Shatta Wale posted on X (formerly Twitter), offering to take Jarvis for a ride in his Lamborghini. He also suggested giving her a tour of Accra, the nation's capital, to show her the city's luxurious side.

“Jarvis” since u no yet see benz for Ghana , come let me take you for a ride in my Lambo 🙌🙌😂😂🤣Let’s tour the city a bit 🥂…I gotchu😇 …Let’s go spray some cash in town 🙌🙌🚀🚀🚀"

Shatta Wale's invite to Jarvis sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users to Shatta Wale inviting Jarvis for a ride-along.

ebk233 said:

"I don’t expect you to mind this small girl or better still a robot"

blessmanbuzz commented:

"Forget about that girl ,she doesn’t know what she was saying."

0panaa_1 said:

"Why are you giving her free hype Davido and Wizkid won’t even have time to reply any random TikToker."

Nigerian streamer Peller addresses Shatta Wale

Another Nigerian content creator made some comments that did not sit well with Ghanaians, and this one addressed the artist directly.

YEN.com.gh reported that the content creator claimed Ghana's internet connection was poor, in addition to his remarks about Shatta Wale.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh