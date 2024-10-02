A video of a little boy singing Newlove Annan's 'your grace and mercy' has gone viral due to the child's composure

Young Papa Kwabena Boafo Jr was singing at the appreciation and valedictory service for his grandfather, Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo

Social media users who saw the video applauded the boy and hoped he would continue to grow as a fine musician

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Methodist Church Ghana held an appreciation and valedictory service for the outgone presiding bishop Most Rev Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo.

At the send-off ceremony, his grandson Papa Kwabena Boafo Jr sang Newlove Annan's 'Your Grace and Mercy,' which touched many.

Papa Kwabena Boafo Jr sings 'Your Grace and Mercy' In Church at his grandfather's valedictory service. Photo credit: @MCGConferenceOffice

Source: Facebook

The young boy, who may not have been older than six, sang passionately, hitting every note correctly and focusing on his ministration.

In a Facebook video, the congregants at the function clapped and gifted the little soloist money for his great ministration.

Many walked up to the front to put the money in his hands or pocket, but Papa Kwabena was not distracted by the money gifts coming in.

His grandfather, on the other hand, sat quietly on the altar and nodded while his grandson sang a song that could possibly describe his journey as a pastor for decades.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud little soloist

Several people have praised the little boy for his beautiful performance, as shared by the Methodist Church Ghana. YEN.com.gh collated some comments. Read them below:

Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie said:

"He's found his talent already. Any other thing will be a bonus. He'll grow in the ministry and most likely do the work of the master."

Kofi Adjei-Sarpong wrote:

"He was never distracted by all the gifts coming to him, that alone is awesome 👏🏾. How old is he?"

Ohemaa Serwaa Afrifa said:

"You can feel the presence of the Holy Spirit as this little boy sings! God bless him and the family! I have watched it twice and I know I will keep listening to him. Jnr God bless you"

Nana Adu Asabere Wiredu wrote:

"The goosebumps all over me as I watched this tells how touching and blessing this song is"

Fiifi Tamakloe said:

"This is beautiful. Composure, tone attitude and character, lyric and note/phrase ending clarity, observing pauses and all, expression on point. wow!! Not distracted one bit. Even the adults don't get right. What a performance"

Faustina Appiah wrote:

"God please help us raise our children to know and grow in their given talents at such early age." 🙏🙏🙏

Becky Pearl said:

"He is so graceful 😍.. bless this pure innocent soul oh Lord. 🙏🙏"

Young girl performs with Kuami Eugene

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian girl performed with Kuami Eugene and the video went viral.

The lady sang with Kuami Eugene to his hit song with Adina, "Killing Me Softly".

Netizens who saw the video were amazed at the young girl's talent.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh