Archbishop Charles Agyinasare Encourages Ghanaians To Engage In Side Jobs
- Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, the founder of Perez Chapel International, has encouraged Ghanains to create multiple streams of income
- In a video, the man of God said side gigs are fetching people more money than their full-time jobs
- Ghanaians on social media on came across his video on TikTok flooded the comment section with their views
The founder of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare has urged Ghanaians to engage in side jobs to shore up their income streams.
He said having a side hustle in addition to the nine-to-five jobs would enable them to stay afloat and navigate through the financial pressures with ease.
Archbishop Charles Agyinasare suggested in a video circulating on social media that the phenomenon of working multiple jobs is gradually becoming the norm now with many people in well-paid professions creating side gigs for themselves.
The archbishop used his bank relationship manager as an example to buttress his assertions in the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok.
"Somebody showed me a video of my bank relationship manager. This is a big woman and she has a side gig and her side gig is to do drinks. So whilst we talked she said now she is making more money with her side gig than even what she went to school to study," he stated.
The man of God consequently encouraged unemployed youth in Ghana to create something for themselves and stop idling around with hopes of securing corporate jobs.
Ghanaians online share their views
Ghanaians online shared their views on Archbishop Charles Agyinasare 's assertions upon coming across the video on TikTok.
@AngryBird said:
"Papa Osofo they will say it is because they they lack capital."
@Arameley also said:
"Because they can generate the capital for their side gigs."
@ghytr commented:
"Encourage people to rather focus on fulfilling their God-given purpose. Humans do not control their time on earth. God shall add all other things to you when you’re busy fulfilling your purpose."
@klowerki also commented:
"so setup farms of maize cassava and process to make more money for the church than crusades and tithes. same applies to you."
Archbishop Charles Agyinasare gets an appointment
Meanwhile, in an earlier YEN.com.gh publication, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare was elected president of the Bible Society of Ghana.
This made the archbishop the first charismatic church leader to be elected into that position by the governing council of the bible society.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
