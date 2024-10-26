The video of the Ga Mantse's travel to the UK to celebrate the Homowo festival is trending

King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru Il has become the first Ga Mantse to travel to the UK in person to join Ga Dangbes living there to celebrate the festival

Many people who took to the comment section of the video have celebrated him for the initiative

The Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru Il has departed Accra for the UK to celebrate the Homowo festival.

A video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @ga.mantse.ii showed the adorable moment the King arrived at the airport for departure in the company of business mogul Daniel McKorley, popularly known as McDan.

Ga Mantse Nii Tackie Tsuru II leaves for the UK for the Homowo festival. Photo credit: @Ga Spaces/X

King Tackie Teiko Tsuru Il quickly boarded the private jet and bid farewell to those around him before his departure.

This will be the first time a Ga Mantse will be travelling to the UK to join Ga Dangbes to celebrate the Homowo festival.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 5000 likes and 40 comments.

Ghanaians celebrate Ga Mantse

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video celebrated Ga Mantse.

Uncle_Guru reacted:

"I love this Chief, about time the Ga people stood up and flexed."

Eric D commented:

"Safe journey my King. Father and my role model."

Bill Haze replied:

"Wahala for who or ein plug no have private jet.'

GA MANTS3 replied:

"NII GA wory3 os33 twa ni omanye aba."

GA MANTS3 added:

"I can see the defense minister for the GA state, NII otintor"

Otumfuo returns from the UK after Akwasidae

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II had returned from the UK after spending almost a month there.

This comes after the Asantehene travelled to the UK to celebrate Akwasidae and attend other important engagements as part of his 25th anniversary.

During his time in the UK, the Asantehene delivered a powerful lecture at the British Museum. The lecture was delivered in London on Friday, July 19, 2024.

