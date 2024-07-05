The Ga Traditional Areas has expressed its appreciation to the BuzStopBoys for their efforts in keeping Greater Accra clean

In a video circulating online, the Council headed by Nii Tackie Tsuru II, donated some money to support the works of the group

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions and took to the comment section to express their views

The Ga Traditional Council, headed by the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Tsuru II, has commended BuzStopBoys, a Ghanaian sanitation group, on its excellent work.

A video shared on TikTok shows council members praising the boys for helping fight filth in Accra.

Leader of the group, Heneba Kwadwo Safo, on behalf of other members, expressed their profound gratitude to the traditional leaders.

The donation follows an exercise organized in parts of the Greater Accra Region, dubbed the Homowo Clean-up Exercise, as part of efforts to keep the city clean.

BuzStopBoys was an integral part of this event since they were invited to participate in the exercise. Many people from the Ga community also came together to clean the city.

Netizens react to video of Ga Mantse donating money to BuzStopBoys

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions as some praised the Ga Traditional Council for the donation while others claimed the money was too small.

@Donaldodoi1 wrote:

"The gadamgbe boys too needs to be appreciated."

@Richardson Potash wrote:

"60%_70%of the money should be used in buying equipments, and the rest for their hard work, also an account can be opened in their name for donations in buying equipments and protective materials."

@godly247 wrote:

"But wat about the Ga dangme boys they are also doing well."

@NICKKUTA wrote:

"Goooodddd."

@abrantepa0543 wrote:

"God bless the chief for the support."

