A Ghanaian pastor popularly known as Sofo Wireko has been granted an interview on a YouTube channel known as De God Son TV where he claimed that the hardships in Ghana is as a result of the actions of pastors.

He explained that the word of God admonishes pastors to look out for the interest of the country first before their own but that is not what is being done.

Citing some examples, Sofo Wireko said churches are able to raise money to build huge auditoriums but are not able to establish businesses that will help the citizens of the country.

Sofo Wireko in an interview with the host of De God Son TV Photo credit: De God Son TV/YouTube

He added that pastors are not able to feed their own church members but are always taking offerings.

Osofo Wireko stated emphatically that every church must be able to employ their members.

He mentioned that there are churches who own schools that even their church members cannot afford to take their wards to because the fees are much more expensive than government schools.

The 'man of God' indicated that as far as he is concerned, politicians and the president of the country have done nothing wrong. To him, they are on course.

The Ghanaian pastor shared more in the video linked below;

