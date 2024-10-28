Leader of the New Force Movement, Nana Kwame Bediako, also known as Cheddar, has stoked a frenzy on social media

This comes after his recent visit to a cassava-farming community in Ghana to campaign ahead of the elections

His attempt to showcase his cassava peeling skills as he addressed the residents has gained traction among netizens

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar, was heralded at his recent stop on his campaign trail.

The leader of the New Force Movement has gained significant traction on social media as Ghana heads to the polls on December 7.

Nana Kwame Bediako, aka Cheddar, flaunts cassava peeling skills. Photo source: OsagyefoNKB

Source: Twitter

This comes after footage of his interaction with a community heavily invested in cassava farming surfaced online.

In the video, the presidential aspirant was spotted peeling cassava as he schooled the community members on the immense potential of cassava farming for industrialisation.

Nana Kwame Bediako talked about the possibility of introducing processing plants into the community to help increase employment opportunities.

While Cheddar's audience hailed the star for his humility, netizens called him and other politicians out for their PR tactics during election season.

Cheddar intrigues netizens

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Cheddar's latest campaign stint.

@KonkeNewsGh said:

"I like your strength and innovative ideas, the almighty should see you through. Don't forget to follow Patch news profile backup account on my page let help protect the press and freedom of speech"

@_anane_newman wrote:

"He didn’t just only go to peel the cassava and asked for vote but he rather gave insight of his policy to how it’ll transform this sector and help the country to grow and so why the need for the people to make him President… you are great"

@BenOToby noted:

"Politicians are becoming something ooo. I wonder if they really support their spouses at home😊😊"

@RheindolfOwusu1 remarked:

"Though we are campaigning for vote and that's no doubt but also we are also digging the grounds to see the real hidden things."

Cheddar drinks pure water

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cheddar had been spotted drinking sachet water while campaigning.

A staunch supporter of the New Force Movement gave Cheddar sachet water. His attempt, considering his high-flying lifestyle, became a hot topic online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh