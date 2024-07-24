Cheddar, leader of the infamous New Force political movement, recently visited several districts in Accra

A supporter of his political movement offered him sachet water, which he accepted and drank while addressing fans

The act has sparked a frenzy online ahead of this year's presidential elections

Ghanaian business mogul Kwame Bediako's foray into politics has been nothing short of a spectacle.

From dramatic billboard campaigns to cinematic video coverage of his political activities, the New Force Movement political leader, popularly known as Cheddar, has gained significant traction from Ghanaians.

His latest run on the road has sparked a frenzy on social media.

Cheddar drinks pure water

Ghanaian politicians are notoriously known for their sensational antics unleashed during an election year.

Photos of Sadiq Abdulai Abu pounding Fufu in his constituency and Mike Ocquaye Jr cooking Banku have already set the tone.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, a staunch supporter of the New Force Movement gave Cheddar sachet water while he waved to Ghanaians on his campaign trail.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, especially considering Cheddar's flashy lifestyle and wealthy status.

Ghanaians react to the video of Cheddar drinking sachet water

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they shared their thoughts on the video of Nana Kwame Bediako drinking 'pure water.'

@izik_nunana noted:

Some will have problem with others pounding fufu

@DaFelicia_ remarked:

Politicians will make you feel, am better than the other guy 😁

@kwameskripture wrote:

Yɛn kɔte asɔre ama ɔman ghana..😂😂

@TheLegendsAren1 said:

Any serious African country would make sure Cheddar becomes President to change the narrative but no, Ghana is not one of the serious countries. The Old Gees will continue to hang on till their last breath.

@JayTetteh007 added:

If it was planned fine , if it wasn’t n that guy wasn’t part of his team that was a very wrong move

Prophet declares victory for Cheddar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Apostle Richard Kwame Owusu had prophesied that Nana Kwame Bediako, the leader of the New Force political movement, would be Ghana's president in the next eight years.

Although Nana Kwame Bediako has declared his intentions and begun campaigning to contest the December 7 presidential election, the man of God said the powers that be would frustrate him to bow out of the race.

