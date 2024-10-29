72-year-old farmer and politician Akua Donkor has been confirmed dead after a short stint at the 37 military hospital

Her death comes a few weeks away from Ghana's presidential polls, which would have seen her represent Ghana Freedom Party on the ballot

Afia Schwarzenegger has joined a tall list of Ghanaians mourning the affable stateswoman

Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenegger has dropped a touching tribute to the leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, who was confirmed dead today, October 29.

The presidential aspirant's running mate, Kwabena Agyekum Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Roman Father, confirmed her demise this morning.

He explained that the 72-year-old farmer and politician had been admitted to the Ridge Hospital, where her demise occurred.

Roman Father added that Akua Donkor died in the company of her close relatives and daughters.

Donkor's first presidential attempt came in 2012 when she applied to run as an independent candidate but was disqualified.

This year, the Electoral Commission confirmed her bid to contest in the December 7 elections, leading the Ghana Freedom Party.

Afia Schwarzenegger eulogises Akua Donkor

Controversial media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has shared her sadness over Akua Donkor's death.

Afia claimed that Akua Donkor tried to recruit her as her running mate in 2015. Although she refused, Afia Schwarzenegger established it became something they would laugh about whenever she called the late politician.

I was the 1st appointed running mate of Ghana Freedom Party in 2015.... I know people will not believe it, so I went into my archives. Funnily but sad, I spoke with Roman father and Madam Akua Donkor on the phone last Friday, and we had a very good laugh about it. Rest in perfect peace."

Lydia Forson mourns Akua Donkor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lydia Forson had shared her regrets about the loss of Akua Donkor.

The star actress, who recently turned 40, was in disbelief and noted that she hoped the news was not true.

She wrote on social media recounting how she spoke highly about Akua Donkor's smartness, which fueled her political career and ambitions in multiple elections.

