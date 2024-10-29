Actress Lydia Forson dropped touching words after the loss of the leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor

She spoke about how she and her friends were discussing the success of the late Akua Donkor as a politician and farmer

The actress further stated that news about the late politician's passing felt surreal and that she admired her a lot

Actress Lydia Forson reacted after the news of the passing of the leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor, went viral on social media in the early hours of Tuesday, October 29, 2024.

On her X account, Lydia Forson wrote that she spent the evening of Monday, October 28, 2024, speaking to her friends about Akua Donkor.

She noted that she spoke about the late politician's smartness and how she had been successful in her political career.

Eulogising the late Akua Donkor, Lydia Forson noted that in her discussion with friends, she also highlighted how she used to write about her.

"I literally spent my evening talking about this woman and telling friends how smart she has to be to have been so successful in her field. Talked about how much I used to write about her."

The star actress, who recently turned 40, was in disbelief and noted that she hoped the news was not true.

""I hope the news isn’t true because this will be so bizarre!"

In another post, Lydia Forson reacted to a video Citi FM posted showing Akua Donkor successfully filing her nominations for the fourth time to contest as president in the December 2024 elections.

Reacting to the unfortunate news, Miss Forson noted that it felt surreal. She noted that she discussed the successes of the late Akua Donkor with her friends on the night of October 28, 2024.

"This feels so surreal. Just last night, my friends and I talked about her journey and success as a farmer. "

The multiple award-winning actress wrote that she admired how audacious the late politician was for vying for the presidency against all the mockery.

"I always admired that about her, and how audacious she was for standing for president against all mockery. Little did we know she was gone. May she rest in peace."

Akua Donkor’s running mate speaks

YEN.com.gh reported that the late Akua Donkor's running mate for the Ghana Freedom Party, Kwabena Agyekum Appiah Kubi, shared details on how she passed.

Donkor died on Tuesday, October 29, at the Ridge Hospital in Accra after being admitted there earlier in the day.

Donkor was set to make her fourth attempt to be president of Ghana in the upcoming 2024 general election.

