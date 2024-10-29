The death of 72-year-old farmer and politician Akua Donkor has thrown Ghanaians into a state of mourning

An old video of Nigel Gaisie talking about the deaths of political aspirants ahead of the elections has popped up

The prophecy has cast a lot of mystery around Akua Donkor's sad news

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

On October 29, Kwabena Agyekum Appiah Kubi, running mate of the Ghana Freedom Party, confirmed that Akua Donkor had died.

Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Roman Father, said Akua Donkor died at the Ridge Hospital in the company of her close relatives and daughters.

Nigel Gaisie's cryptic prophecy resurfaces as Ghanaians mourn Akua Donkor. Source: ProphetNigelGaisie

Source: Instagram

Nigel Gaisie's prophecy pops up

Ghanaian prophet Nigel Gaisie's name has become a hot topic after Akua Donkor's death.

This comes after a prophecy from Nigel Gaisie talking about the mystery deaths of political aspirants ahead of Ghana's elections surfaced on social media.

The video appears to have been recorded on September 1, 2024, about two months before Akua Donkor's death.

During the ministration, Prophet Gaisie, leader of the renowned Prophetic Hill Church, said,

"I see one of the presidential candidates of Ghana dying but we'll intercept in by prayer."

Akua Donkor was the leader of the Ghana Freedom Party. Her first presidential attempt came in 2012 when she applied to run as an independent candidate but was disqualified.

Prophet Nigel Gaisie has built a touring reputation with his prophecies. The prophet is reported to have foretold the death of John Kumah, the late Ejisu MP, who died in March this year.

The politician's wife, Lilian Kumah, tagged Prophet Gaisie's claims as questionable. She explained that the prophet was like a brother to her late husband and had privileged information about his health challenges.

Lydia Forson mourns Akua Donkor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lydia Forson had shared her regrets about the loss of Akua Donkor.

The star actress, who recently turned 40, was in disbelief and noted that she hoped the news was not true.

She wrote on social media recounting how she spoke highly about Akua Donkor's smartness, which fueled her political career and ambitions in multiple elections.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh