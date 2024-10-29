Akua Donkor Dead, Nigel Gaisie's Prophecy About GH Politicians Pops Up: "We're In Strange Times"
- The death of 72-year-old farmer and politician Akua Donkor has thrown Ghanaians into a state of mourning
- An old video of Nigel Gaisie talking about the deaths of political aspirants ahead of the elections has popped up
- The prophecy has cast a lot of mystery around Akua Donkor's sad news
On October 29, Kwabena Agyekum Appiah Kubi, running mate of the Ghana Freedom Party, confirmed that Akua Donkor had died.
Appiah Kubi, popularly known as Roman Father, said Akua Donkor died at the Ridge Hospital in the company of her close relatives and daughters.
Nigel Gaisie's prophecy pops up
Ghanaian prophet Nigel Gaisie's name has become a hot topic after Akua Donkor's death.
Akua Donkor's death confirms Nigel Gaisie's prophecy in September, video of his prediction trends online
This comes after a prophecy from Nigel Gaisie talking about the mystery deaths of political aspirants ahead of Ghana's elections surfaced on social media.
The video appears to have been recorded on September 1, 2024, about two months before Akua Donkor's death.
During the ministration, Prophet Gaisie, leader of the renowned Prophetic Hill Church, said,
"I see one of the presidential candidates of Ghana dying but we'll intercept in by prayer."
Akua Donkor was the leader of the Ghana Freedom Party. Her first presidential attempt came in 2012 when she applied to run as an independent candidate but was disqualified.
Prophet Nigel Gaisie has built a touring reputation with his prophecies. The prophet is reported to have foretold the death of John Kumah, the late Ejisu MP, who died in March this year.
The politician's wife, Lilian Kumah, tagged Prophet Gaisie's claims as questionable. She explained that the prophet was like a brother to her late husband and had privileged information about his health challenges.
Lydia Forson mourns Akua Donkor
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lydia Forson had shared her regrets about the loss of Akua Donkor.
The star actress, who recently turned 40, was in disbelief and noted that she hoped the news was not true.
She wrote on social media recounting how she spoke highly about Akua Donkor's smartness, which fueled her political career and ambitions in multiple elections.
