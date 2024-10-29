Nihad Titiaka Oases has graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra, with a law degree

The 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant winner shared a video of herself from her graduation

Titiaka's fans and admirers flooded the comment section of the video to congratulate her on her milestone

Nihad Titiaka Oases, the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant winner, has graduated from the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) with a law degree.

2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner Titiaka graduates with a degree from the UPSA law school. Photo source: @ @titiaka_gmb24

Titiaka graduates from UPSA law school

The beauty pageant queen was among a long list of graduating students who were awarded an LLB for achieving academic excellence in the UPSA law school.

The graduating students were honoured with their degrees at the 16th congregation ceremony held at the UPSA premises on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Nihad Titiaka Oases, who also served as a Students' Representative Council (SRC) Women's Commissioner at the school, took to her TikTok page to share a video of herself posing for photos and celebrating her graduation.

The video showed the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner wearing a graduation cap, blazer and a beautiful white dress. She also held a bouquet in her arms as she showcased her dance moves.

In the post's caption, Titiaka reflected on her journey and expressed gratitude for her growth in recent years.

She wrote:

"From dreams to degrees – today marks the start of a new journey. Beyond grateful for the growth, the grit, and every lesson learned. LLB BAGGED 🎓🥳❤️ Cheers to the journey ahead 🥂💃❤️🥳🎉."

Below is the video of Titiaka celebrating after her graduation:

Fans congratulate Titiaka on her graduation

Fans and admirers of Nihad Titiaka Oases thronged to the comments section to congratulate her on her academic milestone. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

Teresa commented:

"Titiaka, I completed UPSA this year with you dear. I offered PR management in communication studies. Today is our day 🙏🙏. Congratulations to you dear, and to myself as well 🙏🙏."

miss.nutsugah commented:

"Congratulations my love ❤️🥳🎊🎊🎉💃 you just graduado ❤️❤️💃💃💃purrr."

EFYA SAVAGE commented:

"I will keep congratulating people till it gets to my turn 🙏Congratulations queen🎉❤️."

Hassan Siisi commented:

"A year you will never forget (2024). Two blessings in the year and in the same month too 🥰🥺."

Kôbîñâ_Ñyâñsâ commented:

"CONGRATULATIONS TO YOU DEAR.... KEEP GOING HIGHER."

Titiaka awarded a brand-new car

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Titiaka was awarded a brand-new car as part of the prize package after she won the 2024 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant.

In a video, the beauty queen beamed with a smile as she sat in her new car for the first time.

