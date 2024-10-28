Rapper Guru, born Maradona Adjei Yeboah, and his vice-president Jeffrey Adu-Yeboah shared beautiful pictures of their swearing into office

The seasoned rapper posted the pictures on Instagram, and he thanked the students and authorities for trusting his team after a successful elections

Actress Gloria Sarfo and several others thronged the comment section to congratulate him and his team

Rapper Guru, born Maradona Adjei Yeboah, and his vice-president Jeffrey Adu-Yeboah have been sworn into office as the University of Ghana SRC president and vice.

Guru and his vice-president, Jeffrey Adu-Yeboah, were sworn in as UG SRC president and vice. Image Credit: @gurunkz

Source: Instagram

Guru and vice sworn in

Guru took to social media to share beautiful pictures of the swearing-in ceremony on the university's campus.

He poses in photos with his vice president, Mr Adu-Yeboah, the SRC executives and his team in front of the university's hall.

In the caption, the seasoned rapper thanked the students of the institution and the authorities for bestowing the title of SRC president on him after a successful election.

"THANK YOU UNIVERSITY OF GHANA 🇬🇭"

For his swearing-in look, the Lapaz Toyota hitmaker wore a full piece of kente cloth and a yellow kaftan shirt and shirt underneath.

Photos of Guru and his vice.

Reactions to the beautiful photos

Actress Gloria Sarfo, musician Wutah and several other Ghanaian fans took to the comment section to congratulate Guru and Jeffrey. Others also talked about how handsome he looked in his kente cloth.

The reactions of fans are below:

gloriaosarfo said:

"Congratulations superstar 🙌🏾🌟🙌🏾 Do your best and God will do the rest🎉💙🎉"

freedom____official said:

"Be like Ano the person the background song dey refer to #forLIFE 😂"

wutahkobby said:

"Congratulations Presido 🙌🙌🙌❤️"

wisekingsolomonii said:

"President Maradona👏👏👏"

underscore_boakyeee said:

"Mr President 😍😍"

nymelodyofficial said:

"3fatawo👏👏👏🔥🔥🔥"

Guru explains UG SRC disqualification

YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Guru detailed the reasons behind his disqualification and reinstatement in the University Of Ghana SRC elections.

He said he was disqualified because he was a non-resident, even though the article supporting it was removed from the constitution in 2014.

Guru said that the school's appeal board unanimously voted in favour of his reinstatement in the elections.

Source: YEN.com.gh