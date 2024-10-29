The driver of the late Akua Donkor has mourned the passing of the Ghana Freedom Party founder

In a video, he eulogised Akua Donkor, adding her demise would be a big loss to him and the nation

Many Ghanaians who took to the comment section of the video have consoled the grieving family

A driver of the late Akua Donkor, founder of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), has cried out over her employer's death

In an interview with Oheneba Media on Facebook, Yaw Barima said he was deeply pained that such a caring and kind person was no more.

He eulogised the 72-year-old for impacting the lives of many and promoting development in her hometown.

He also explained how his association with Akua Donkor enabled him to visit the Jubilee House as well as meet the high and mighty in society.

"Because of her, I have been to the Jubilee House ten times, and I have met former President John Mahama in person on four occasions. I have also met Ministers and other people."

When quizzed whether he knew about Akua Donkor's illness, Yaw Barima responded in the affirmative.

"I was told she was not feeling well, but then I knew she was strong and would quickly recover.

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in over 8000 likes and 18 comments.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians mourn the demise of Akua Donkor

Social media users who commented on the video consoled the grieving family on their loss.

Jones Kwadwo Adjei reacted:

"May her soul rest in peace she is a legend among women in Ghana."

Kennedy Danso added:

"This is very painful moment rest well mummy."

Akwasi Amankwaah Christo-som replied:

"The woman speaking at the back has the voice of Akua Donkor."

Nigel Gaisie about December comes true

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that it has emerged that Prophet Nigel Gaisie of the Prophetic Hill Church might have foreseen her death.

Gaisie shared a video on social media showing him predicting the death of a presidential candidate.

During the service, he mentioned that he saw one of the 2024 presidential candidates die before the polls.

