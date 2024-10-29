Madam Akua Donkor, the late flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) had an English name that she never used

A video from eight years ago has emerged in which she shed light on the name she was christened with

In the video, she also explained her reasons fro dropping the English name and sticking to his local name

Madam Akua Donkor, the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP) presidential candidate in the upcoming general elections, has passed away.

Her passing was confirmed by her running mate, Kwabena Agyeman Appiah Kubi a.k.a. Roman Fada, who indicated that she had been admitted at the Ridge Hospital, where she kicked the bucket on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Following the news of her demise, which has left many Ghanaians, including actress Lydia Forson, saddened and in disbelief, it has emerged that Akua Donkor had an English name.

GFP flagbearer Akua Donkor passes away while on admission at Ridge Hospital. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Akua Donkor's English name

In a 2016 interview with Kofi Adomah Nwanwani that resurfaced online, Madam Donkor indicated that she was baptised and given the name Veronica Asante but decided to drop it.

According to her, the name was significant in Christianity because Veronica was the one who wiped the face of Jesus Christ and had his image stuck in it.

She stated that she had to drop the name because of her quest to be identified as a true African or Ghanaian.

She explained that this name change was a way to resonate more deeply with her roots, and it has become widely recognised and celebrated across Ghana.

Where Akua Donkor wanted to be buried

Apart from talking about her name, a part of the video had Akua Donkor speaking about where she wanted to be buried.

She noted that she wanted a befitting burial in case she departed since her death would be unprecedented. She asked to be buried near former President Professor John Atta Mills' grave.

Watch her interview below:

Akua Donkor's son speaks

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh also reported that Akua Donkor's eldest child, Akwasi Baffour, has expressed sorrow about the demise of his mother.

In an interview, he shared fond memories of their time together and even opened up about their last encounter.

Many Ghanaians have expressed their deepest condolences to the grieving family as they mourn their loss.

