The presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party, Akua Donkor left a lasting message for Ghanaians before her passing on Monday, October 28, 2024.

During her last radio interview with Light FM in Kumasi, Akua Donkor advised Ghanaian politicians to govern the country with truth

In the video making rounds on social media, the Ghanaian politician also shared some words of wisdom with her fellow women

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Akua Donkor, founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party, was called to eternity on Monday, October 28, 2024.

The Ghanaian politician died at the age of 72 in Accra at the Ridge Hospital, where she was referred from the Nsawam Government Hospital after a short illness.

A video of Akua Donkor’s last message to Ghanaians before her demise pops up. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: UGC

Before her death, Akua Donkor was vigorously campaigning to be elected as president of the Republic of Ghana in the forthcoming December 7, 2024, general elections.

YEN.com.gh has sighted a video of Akua Donkor's last radio interview before she was reported ill and subsequently rushed to the hospital, where she passed.

While speaking to Kumasi-based Light FM, Akua Donkor encouraged Ghanaian politicians to be truthful to the citizenry as they strive to develop the country.

"Let’s govern the country with truth because God hate lies. If we rule with truth, God will provide for all our needs. We will suffere if we are not truthful to each other" she said.

The flagbearer of the Ghana Freedom Party for the 2024 presidential elections also urged Ghanaians to love one another.

"Let''s learn to love and speak truth to each other because God hates lies," she advised.

Below is the video of Akua Donkor's last radio interview with Light FM.

Akua Donkor's advice for women

The female presidential candidate, who served as the assemblywoman for Heman in the Afigya Kwabre District of the Ashanti Region, also advised her fellow women to learn to be decent in all aspects of their lives.

"The women must stop disturbing the men with your long hair and nails. Stop all the bad things that you men like. Women also stop dressing indecently," she said.

Akua Donkor's achievements as a politician

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh publication, a man purported to be the driver of Akua Donkor, Yaw Bema, paid glowing tribute to the late Ghanaian politician.

In a video circulating on social media, Yaw Bema enumerated some of the achievements of his former boss.

According to him, Akua Donkor was responsible for the extension of electricity, and potable water as well as the construction of roads in Heman.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh